“It’s been a great run for you, coach, and I’m upset and sad it has to end at the hands of my Spartans” - Draymond Green says he has nothing but love for Coach K, tells him to enjoy his retirement

Draymond Green showed love for Mike Krzyzewski's fantastic legacy at Duke but warned that his Michigan State Spartans will retire Coach K.

Michigan State and the Duke Blue Devils are a likely second-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. If the seeds in the West region hold in first-round matchups Friday, the teams would meet Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

First, Michigan State (22-12), a No. 7 seed in the West, faces No. 10 seed Davidson (27-6). Ninth-ranked Duke (28-6) is a No. 2 seed in the West and plays No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton (21-10).

This is the final NCAA Tournament for the retiring Krzyzewski. He led Duke to five national titles and an NCAA-record-tying 12 Final Fours. He also coached Team USA to three gold medals and was an assist on the 1992 Dream Team.

Green and Coach K were both part of the 2016 Team USA gold medal-winning Olympic team. Green learned from and about the Hall of Famer during those Olympics. That led to a significant level of love and respect.

"Coach K, I got nothing but love for you, man," Green said. "We won a gold medal together. Incredible, great, great run. Congratulations to the legendary, great Coach K. Such an honor I had to play for him in the 2016 Olympics.

"But, Coach K, you must enjoy retirement after round two my friend, because my Spartans, we getting it done. That's what we do, coach. But it's been a great run for you, coach, and I'm upset and sad that it has to end at the hands of my Spartans, Coach K, but it has to."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT .@money23green has nothing but praise for Coach K after he announced his planned retirement. .@money23green has nothing but praise for Coach K after he announced his planned retirement. https://t.co/MnfmwiLqgN

Coach K's decision to retire has brought out many heartfelt responses. Green's connection with the icon, however, will not prevent him from rooting for his alma mater.

Draymond Green believes his Michigan State Spartans will eliminate Duke from the NCAA tournament.

Draymond Green's Michigan State vs. Duke

Draymond Green intends for his Michigan State Spartans to be the team that eliminates Duke from the NCAA Tournament and ends the career of Mike Krzyzewski.

Green believes Michigan State coach Tom Izzo will be able to lead the Spartans past Davidson on Friday and then the Duke Blue Devils in the second round on Sunday.

"The second-round matchup we have is Duke, and, you know what, coach Izzo say: 'You give me the first game of the weekend, I'll get you the second one.' And I've no doubt in my mind that he's going to give me the second one."

The seventh-seeded Spartans beating Duke would be upset.

Jack Doles @jackdoles A #7 seed for @MSU_Basketball . They play Davidson. Likely get Duke in the next round. Spartans in the Weat bracket and headed to Greenville, SC. A #7 seed for @MSU_Basketball . They play Davidson. Likely get Duke in the next round. Spartans in the Weat bracket and headed to Greenville, SC.

Many believe Duke could win one last national championship for Coach K, but Michigan State will aim to play spoiler. Green is certainly hoping his alma mater will do so.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win a potential Duke vs Michigan State matchup? Draymond Green's Michigan State Spartans Mike Krzyzewski's Duke Blue Devils 13 votes so far