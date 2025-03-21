"More flashy than having overall good handles": Iowa target Kate Harpring makes a bold statement about 3x NBA All-Star

Kate Harpring is the top point guard in the Class of 2026 and is the No.1 hooper in Georgia. She plays high school basketball for Marist School in Atlanta and ranks No. 2 nationally.

On Tuesday, Harpring and her brother, Bobby, sat down for a chat with Overtime Select. In a clip shared on Instagram, the two were given a stick and asked to snap it when they heard the name of an NBA player who has better handles than Jalen Brunson. A staff off-air recited names like Ja Morant, Chris Pau and Russell Westbrooke.

When Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was called, the two agreed that he was good. The guard was selected to the NBA All-Star team for three years straight from 2023 to 2025.

However, Kate still didn't choose him, saying:

"I feel like he's more flashy than having overall good handles."

Kate Harpring is the daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring, who played for Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Utah Jazz in his 12-year-long career from 1998 to 2009.

Kate Harpring clinches Georgia High School Gatorade Player of the Year award

On Mar. 13, Kate Harpring won the prestigious Gatorade Georgia Girls Basketball Player of the Year title. She is the first player from Marist High and the fifth athlete from Georgia to win this prestigious honor after Danielle Carnegie, Courtney Ogden, Sydney Bowels, and Raven Johnson.

For the 2024-25 season, Harpring led the War Eagles to a 29-3 record and reached the state semi-finals. She has averaged 32.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 5.1 steals per game and was a finalist for the Naismith High School girls' basketball Player of the Year award.

Kate Harpring has already reached the 2,000 career points milestone in addition to 500 rebounds and still has one more year left in her high school career.

The head coach at St. Pius X High School praised her athleticism.

“Kate has been outstanding this season. She has elevated her game so much between her sophomore year to her junior year. Kate makes that team go. Her basketball IQ is really next level for a kid in high school.”

As for her collegiate career, Kate Harpring has received offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Alabama, Iowa, and Notre Dame. As per On3, Georgia Tech, where her father also played four years of college basketball, holds a 47.3% chance, followed by Georgia with 41.4%.

