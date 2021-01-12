On this day in history: The NCAA witnessed its highest-scoring basketball game ever

January 12th will always be a day to remember in NCAA basketball history because in 1992, Troy State University defeated DeVry University 258-141.

Scorigami was an idea created for the NFL to track unique scores that occur in games. Well, here is a unique score that is unlikely to ever happen again in NCAA basketball. A staggering 399 points were scored on this day 29 years ago!

On this day in history: Highest-scoring NCAA basketball game ever

Almost all credit should be given to the Troy State Trojans. Their distinct way of playing basketball allowed them to score insanely high points in almost every game. The Trojans averaged 107.8 points per game during that season. They had a style of defense that basketball had never seen before.

Troy State would attept quick steals and either come away with a turnover or allow their opponent to score quickly. That made for some of the fastest NCAA basketball ever. So how did they make up for this lack of shutting down their opponents? By scoring even faster, of course.

The Trojans averaged 121 points per game throughout the 1991-92 season. Shooting well over 1,000 three pointers, they rarely held on to the basketball.

Although this unheard of gameplan may seem crazy, based on the point differential, it was clearly working. Troy State University were 12-3 on the NCAA season, entering this game on January 12th, 1992.

Their opponent on the day were the 3-15 DeVry Hoyas. This uneven game proved to be a match made in heaven for the Trojans.

They came out hot and led by a whopping 70 points at half-time. It became evident very early on that this game was one for the record books, shattering all previous records in NCAA history.

It is said that seven mathematicians were busy for almost an hour filling out the box score. It probably did not help them that some of the most absurd stats in NCAA basketball came from this game.

Troy State made a combined 51 three pointers on 109 attempted shots from beyond the arc. One DeVry player finished the game with 19 turnovers.

Perhaps the most remarkable stat is that the game's leading scorer came from the losing side; he scored 42 points. Or maybe it is that even with all their scoring, only three points came from free throws.

This NCAA game will never be forgotten because it is surely never going to come close to happening again any time soon.