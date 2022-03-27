"You're not gonna get me this time!" - Paolo Banchero's hilarious response on being asked if he'd prefer Saint Peter's or rivals UNC in the Final 4 after Duke beat Arkansas in Elite 8

Paolo Banchero and the Duke Blue Devils' win against the Arkansas Razorbacks advanced them to the Final Four against either Saint Peter's or UNC. But Banchero is skipping the predictions this time.

Banchero and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski have had a fantastic NCAA Tournament, but they are not done yet. Following the 78-69 Elite Eight win on Saturday night, Banchero was asked which team he wanted to face Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The freshman star gave a hilarious response.

After Duke advanced to the Final Four, he was asked postgame if he'd rather face No. 15 Saint Peter's or No. 8 UNC.



His answer



For context, when asked about which team he wanted to face in the ACC title game, his response came back to bite Duke against the Virginia Tech Hokies. His answer gave the team bulletin board material that carried the Hokies to a surprising 82-67 win over Duke on March 12.

By evading the question, his non-answer will not provide either team any extra motivation in the Final Four. His hilarious response also means that people cannot pull up his reaction if the other team wins.

Banchero didn't fall into the trap, but facing Saint Peter's or UNC presents an exciting narrative for the Final Four game.

Paolo Banchero and Duke against Saint Peter's or UNC

Duke's win over the Arkansas Razorbacks sets up an interesting Final Four game.

With Coach K's retirement on the line in every game, there is always an intriguing game for the Duke Blue Devils during this NCAA Tournament.

Now that Duke is in the Final Four, the Blue Devils know their potential opponents for Saturday. Either will add an extra level of excitement to a game already with high stakes.

A) Saint Peter’s, setting up the greatest symbolic representation of David vs. Goliath in sports history, or



B) North Carolina for the first time in NCAAT history—with K’s retirement in the balance.



Saint Peter's (22-11) is on one of the most incredible Cinderella runs a team has had in the tournament. They are the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight. The next lowest seed to reach the Elite Eight was a No. 12 seed, so the gap is significant.

The underdog Peacocks from New Jersey against college basketball juggernaut Duke in a David vs. Goliath matchup is a great story.

Another North Carolina team wants a different story.

After Duke's "unacceptable" loss to UNC, Coach K, Paolo Banchero and the other Blue Devils have wanted to make right what happened in Krzyzewski's last home game. Unranked North Carolina spoiled the party with a 94-81 win on March 5.

Banchero predicted the matchup against UNC in the ACC title game, but it didn't happen.

UNC (27-9), a No. 8 seed, could make it happen now, but Saint Peter's will fight for its chance at the Blue Devils. The teams meet Sunday in the East region final.

While the storylines of Duke vs. Saint Peter's or Duke vs. UNC will be intriguing, only one can happen. Only one team can face Coach K, Banchero and Duke for a spot in the national championship game.

