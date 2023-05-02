Tallest player in college basketball set to transfer to 4th school in 5 years: All you need to know

Connor Vanover, the tallest player in college basketball, has bounced around the country, playing for three schools in four years. He is set to transfer again to make it four schools in five years.

Which schools did Vanover play for in his college career?

Vanover was a three-star recruit out of Little Rock, Arkansas. He received multiple Division I offers and chose Cal-Berkeley. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in his only season at Cal. He played in 28 games, averaging 17.5 minutes per game.

Vanover then transferred to Arkansas, playing there for two seasons.

In his first season at the SEC school, he appeared in 29 games and averaged 6.3 ppg and 4.5 rpg. In his junior year, his role was diminished. He played in 15 games, averaging 3.9 ppg and 2.1 rpg. He only averaged 7.5 mpg that year.

Vanover sought more playing time and searched for a smaller school for a bigger role. The big man chose Oral Roberts. He found a home there, averaging 12.7 ppg and 7.2 rpg in 25.8 mpg this season. He was named first-team All-Summit League.

Vanover was part of an Oral Roberts team that went 30-5. The Golden Eagles lost to Duke in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

While at Oral Roberts, Vanover was listed at 7-foot-5, making him the tallest listed player in college basketball. Purdue star Zach Edey is 7-4.

The lengthy forward can shoot from the perimeter, going 32.4% from downtown this season.

Vanover has put his name in the transfer portal and hopes to return to a major school. He will use his extra year of eligibility given to players because of the pandemic.

There's no word yet on where Vanover will transfer to. He just entered the transfer portal and will be a target for a team that needs to add height who can operate on the outside.

He is just one of many players to use the transfer portal. Every year, a new record has been set with players entering the portal after the NCAA changed transfer rules. Previously, players had to sit out a year after transferring to a new school. Players are now immediately eligible to play when they change schools.

