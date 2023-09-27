Who is A'ja Wilson’s boyfriend, Josh Cunningham? Lesser known details about the Aces star

Josh Cunningham’s relationship with A'ja Wilson has been speculated by many over the past year or so. Both reportedly unfollowed each other on social media, sparking rumors that the two had gone their separate ways.

Cunningham and Wilson, though, have largely stayed away from each other on social platforms. They became a pair years ago. Although the Las Vegas Aces superstar admitted that the former Daytona Flyer isn’t much of a talker, she appreciated that part of Cunningham.

Wilson said in an interview about Josh Cunningham that was featured on The List:

"Look I can't tell you how many people I meet in a day, how many people I run into and talk to. But there's just something about Josh. It's his personality and who he is as a man that I just really enjoy. I enjoy having him as a boyfriend."

Wilson wanted Cunningham to enroll at the University of South Carolina. Her boyfriend, though, decided to study at the University of Daytona, where he also starred for the basketball team.

Cunningham’s weakness, which is his free-throw shooting, is something the WNBA superstar nags him about:

“Work on your free throws. He’s probably tired of hearing it from me. But that’s the hard part of having a girlfriend who’s a basketball player, too.”

Cunningham went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, so he played for the Westchester Knicks in the G-League, where he played for only one season. He later took his talents to New Zealand to suit up for the Southland Sharks in the NBL.

A'ja Wilson and Josh Cunningham were in a long-distance relationship early on. They had to go through that same situation when Cunningham played in the NBL.

Josh Cunningham could celebrate A'ja Wilson’s second WNBA championship

The defending champions Las Vegas have crushed the competition this season in the WNBA. They dispatched the Chicago Sky in the first round of the playoffs before roaring to a 2-0 lead against the Dallas Wings in the semifinals.

A'ja Wilson is the biggest reason for the Aces’ continued dominance, particularly in the postseason. She's averaging 29 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in four playoff games, with her team going unbeaten.

The Las Vegas Aces could go for a sweep against the Dallas Wings before waiting for the winner of the New York Liberty-Connecticut Sun series.

If the Aces defend their title, Josh Cunningham’s girlfriend would have surely played a big part in the repeat.

