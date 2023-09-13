Breanna Stewart vs A'ja Wilson: Who deserves WNBA MVP 2023 more?

Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson have won three of the last five WNBA MVP awards. This season, the pair of All-Stars find themselves are in the mix once again to take home the hardware.

The two former No. 1 picks have led their respective teams to the top two in the WNBA. A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces ended the year in first with a record of 34-6. Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty were not far behind in second at 32-8.

When it comes to the MVP race, it could go either way between the two players. Both had incredible seasons and were on some of the top teams in the league.

Stewart and Wilson both played all 40 games, with the former having slightly better numbers. The Liberty forward averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, while Wilson posted averages of 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

One thing Wilson has going in her favor is that she etched her name in the history books this year. In August, she tied the WNBA record for most points in a game after erupting for 53 against the Atlanta Dream.

Voter fatigue is a factor in awards races and could play a part in this race. As Wilson had won the MVP in 2022 and 2020, some could be reluctant to hand it to her again. Meanwhile, it's been over five years since Stewart won the first MVP of her career.

Even though her team did slightly worse in the standings, it's difficult not to favor Stewart over Wilson. Her team was just as good this season, and her averages are higher in the same amount of games played.

A'ja Wilson edges out Breanna Stewart in latest WNBA MVP betting odds

While Breanna Stewart might have the better numbers, A'ja Wilson is the betting favorite to take home WNBA MVP. However, the New York Liberty star is not far behind her.

Here's a breakdown of the top betting favorites to win the award.

A'ja Wilson: -110

Breanna Stewart: +110

Alyssa Thomas: +900

Sabrina Ionescu: +30,000

Jackie Young: +30,000

DeWanna Bonner: +30,000

Kelsey Plum: +50,000

Based on these odds, it's clear that it's a two-player race for the award. If Wilson edges out Stewart, it will be the third time she will win in the last four years.