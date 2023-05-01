DeUnna Hendrix resigned from her position as head coach of the women's basketball team of the Miami University in Ohio. Hendrix coached the RedHawks for four seasons, compiling a record of 35-80.

Hendrix officially left on April 26, citing the program needing a fresh start. She also noted that several RedHawks players entering the portal meant that a new head coach was needed. She released the following statement after her resignation:

"I want to thank Miami University and its administration for allowing me to lead this program for the last four years. I can't express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership.

"I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks."

According to Chantel Jennings and Brian Hamilton of The Athletic, DeUnna Hendrix was initially suspended on April 20. The university learned that Hendrix had a series of intimate text messages with a player and started an investigation.

More than 180 text messages, 30 of which were intimate in nature, were sent between the coach and the player over an 11-day span. One of the texts Hendrix sent was her saying, "I love you", "You're my baby" and "I. Can't. Wait. To. Squeeze. You."

The university later revealed that the investigation found that Hendrix did not violate their sexual misconduct protocol or Title IX. However, there were still grounds to fire Hendrix for breach of contract, as well as for violating the university's policy on staff members having an intimate relationship with a student.

Hendrix would have faced a hearing as part of her due process, but chose to leave the program. Part of their agreement was that the school would not disparage Hendrix to ruin her reputation.

DeUnna Hendrix's coaching career

DeUnna Hendrix (Photo: @InsiderExposure/Twitter)

DeUnna Hendrix started her coaching career at Jacksonville in 2007 as an assistant coach under Jill Dunn. Hendrix played college basketball for Richmond before transferring to Jacksonville in her final year. She was with the Dolphins until 2011 when he joined High Point as an assistant.

After a year as an assistant for the Panthers, Hendrix was named the program's head coach in 2012. She was with High Point for seven seasons, leading them to two WNIT appearances. She even won the Big South Coach of the Year award in 2014.

Hendrix was hired as Miami (Ohio) University's head coach in 2019. However, she only averaged roughly nine wins per season in her four years with the RedHawks. She left the program with an abysmal record of 35-80.

