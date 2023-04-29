Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies bit more than they can chew as the LA Lakers eliminated them from the 2023 NBA playoffs. Brooks wanted a 40-piece from LeBron James, instead the Lakers dropped a 40-point win over them in Game 6.

Morant struggled the entire game, possibly due to his hand injury. He finished with just 10 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals on 3-for-15 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, Brooks had 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting. It was not what the Grizzlies planned for the first round. They were very confident after two games, but the Lakers were just too much for them in the end.

Fans on social media were quick to take shots at the Memphis Grizzlies, especially Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks. Morant brashly proclaimed in the middle of the season that the Grizzlies were "fine in the West" and that they were only worried about the Boston Celtics.

Brooks, on the other hand, talked a lot of trash with the Lakers at the start of the series. He even revealed that he doesn't respect LeBron James because he has not scored 40 points on him. All of the Grizzlies' talk backfired on them as the LA Lakers easily dispatched them in six games.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported after the game that Brooks exited the locker room before the media was scheduled to interview the players.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Dillon Brooks exited the locker room before the media was allowed to enter postgame. Dillon Brooks exited the locker room before the media was allowed to enter postgame.

One fan reacted:

"Blud realized he not build for it."

Here are some of the best shots at the Grizzlies, Brooks and Morant on Twitter:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Ja & the fellas have landed in Cancun



Ja & the fellas have landed in Cancun

John @iam_johnw Ja morant said he was fine in the west just to lose to D’Angelo russell and Austin reaves by 40 in game 6 Ja morant said he was fine in the west just to lose to D’Angelo russell and Austin reaves by 40 in game 6 https://t.co/8XXfjcGKNz

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports “I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40”



Well Dillon Brooks. You got a 40 point LOSS

"I don't respect someone until he gives me 40"

Well Dillon Brooks. You got a 40 point LOSS

Mink Flow @currypistonn Ja Morant with the season on the line Ja Morant with the season on the line https://t.co/5NvWwnrgd0

What's next for Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and the Memphis Grizzlies?

Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies could use the excuse of not having Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke as the reason why they lost to the LA Lakers. Adams is expected to return next season, while Clarke has a long way to go since he tore his Achilles towards the end of the campaign.

But what's next for the Grizzlies next season? Ja Morant will need to recover from his hand injury and possibly get a hard look at pacing his game properly. Dillon Brooks will be an unrestricted free agent, but is still eligible to sign a four-year, $65.2 million deal with Memphis until June 30.

According to HoopsHype, Brooks prefers to enter free agency where he will be seeking an annual salary of $16 million. The report noted that young teams looking for a defensive presence will likely take a look at the brash Grizzlies guard.

Desmond Bane is also eligible to sign a rookie max contract this summer. Bane has become an integral part of the Grizzlies' future and deserves a contract extension.

