Draymond Green picked Steph Curry as his greatest of all time over Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Green discussed Curry's greatness ahead of the Golden State Warriors' important playoff game against the Sacramento Kings.

In an interview with Nick Friedell of ESPN, the former Defensive Player of the Year lauded Curry's confidence as the key factor driving the team in matchup with a young and hungry Kings team. Green added that factor alone makes the two-time MVP the GOAT.

"I think one of the most unique things about Steph is like, we all argue like, 'Oh, is Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBrondethrone him? Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT, everyone debates it. There's no debate.

(Steph) is the greatest. So that confidence runs different, but I think we all here in this world know, there's no debate. He's the greatest and that's a special thing."

Draymond Green does have a bias perspective for Steph Curry since they've been teammates for more than a decade. However, Curry entering the GOAT conversation definitely has merit, especially if he leads the Golden State Warriors to another championship this season.

Curry has continued to play at a high level this season despite a couple of injuries that sidelined him for a good chunk of the campaign. Curry finished the regular season averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 56 games.

The four-time NBA champ also narrowly missed having another 50-40-90 season. He shot 49.3% from the field, 42.7% from beyond the arc and 91.5% from the free-throw line. He's averaging 31.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg and 4.6 apg in the first five games of the playoffs.

Steph Curry's GOAT resume

Steph Curry at the 2022 NBA Finals

The GOAT debate has always been about Michael Jordan and LeBron James. However, Draymond Green opened up a new perspective by adding Steph Curry to the mix. While others may have Kobe Bryant or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as their GOAT, some will likely agree with Green's assessment of Curry.

Curry's resume speaks for itself. He's a two-time MVP, one-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA champion. He's also the only unanimous MVP in league history back in 2016. He led the Warriors to the greatest regular season ever in the same year.

But it's Curry's shooting that separates him from everyone else. There's no doubt that he's the GOAT shooter. He's the all-time leader in 3-pointers made and will likely end up with an unbreakable number before retiring.

In addition to those accolades, Curry is also a nine-time All-Star, the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP winner and a four-time All-NBA First Team selection. He will go down as one of the best players to ever do it.

