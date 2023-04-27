"They were calling him Draymond Nowitzki" - Steve Kerr raves about Draymond Green as Warriors clinch Game 5

Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for Draymond Green following his performance in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 5. Green had 21 points off the bench and went 8-for-10 from the field, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc.

In his postgame interview, Kerr discussed the impact Green had on the game. The former Defensive Player of the Year was more aggressive on offense in Game 5 and was effective. It was his first 20-point game of the season and his first since Dec. 25, 2019.

"Draymond was amazing, especially down the stretch," Kerr said. "They were calling him Draymond Nowitzki after the fadeaway, maybe the biggest shot of the game. That and Wiggs (Andrew Wiggins) also hit a fadeaway. Those two shot were the two the stood out."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the Sacramento Kings closing in on the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green stopped their scoring run using a one-legged fadeaway with less than four minutes left in the game. Andrew Wiggins also hit one with less than a minute remaining to give Golden State a five-point lead.

Green finished with 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Wiggins had 20 points, two steals and two blocks, but it was the Splash Brothers who led the way. Steph Curry was simply phenomenal with 31 points and eight assists, while Klay Thompson had 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

Also Read: Is Tyler Herro returning to the Miami lineup? An update on the injured Heat star

Draymond Green lauds experience in their win against the Kings

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green credited the Golden State Warriors' experience in their 123-116 win over the Sacramento Kings in Game 5. Green explained on "Inside the NBA" how their championship experience helped them prepare for the Kings' runs throughout the game.

"Yesterday coach told us, 'We're going here in Game 5, those guys don't know what to expect,'" Green said. "We know what to expect, we've been here. They made their runs, they probably made four or five runs throughout the game. We just knew we had to stick with it.

"We knew the things that would win us the game. Down the stretch, our experience took over and got us the game."

The Warriors could close out the series in Game 6 at home in front of their home crowd. Game 6 is scheduled for Friday at Chase Center. The defending champions had the third-best record at home in the regular season at 33-8. They are also 2-0 in the postseason, winning both games against the Kings.

Also Read: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards strikes two women and is charged with third-degree assault after Game 5 loss to the Nuggets

Poll : 0 votes