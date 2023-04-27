Is Tyler Herro returning to the Miami lineup? An update on the injured Heat star

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat suffered a broken right hand in Game 1 of their first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro underwent surgery last Friday, which means he won't be returning to the Heat lineup anytime soon.

The 23-year-old star guard is expected to be out for four to six weeks, depending on his rehabilitation. If Miami can finish the job against the Bucks and make it all the way to the NBA Finals, Herro could return again this postseason.

"That's the hope," Herro told reporters before his surgery. "Get to the finals and I can get back for that."

Tyler Herro suffered the injury late in the first half diving for a loose ball. Herro was still baffled by how he broke his hand during the play. He doesn't regret going all out for the ball since it was the playoffs and he was playing in front of his hometown crowd.

"I watched the video and I still don’t know like where I hit my hand," Herro said. "I still don't know. I probably shouldn't have dove on it, but I was trying to create some energy. We were on the road, in my hometown. Just trying to play hard."

Herro has been a valuable member of the Heat in the regular season. He was the team's third-best scoring option, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in the regular season. Jimmy Butler has been carrying the Heat against the Milwaukee and they are just one win away from one of the biggest upsets in NBA postseason history.

Tyler Herro linked to Damian Lillard trade

The playoffs are just beginning, but rumors about Damian Lillard are already surfacing. ESPN's Brian Windhorst claimed on The Hoop Collective podcast that one of Lillard's preferred destinations if the Portland Trail Blazers trade him is South Beach.

"I would put them on the list for Dame Lillard if Dame ends up getting traded," Windhorst said. "If he goes to market, I think the Heat are on that list. I don't know if they have enough. A lot of their offer would be built around Tyler Herro, who was just injured.

"I suspect, I don't know for sure, just to be clear, I don't know for sure if they're going to offer him, but I suspect that would be the type of thing. That and draft picks." (h/t All U Can Heat)

Lillard has expressed his frustration with the Trail Blazers, but has maintained that he wants to win a championship in Portland. On the other hand, Herro is the best asset the Heat has if they want to acquire a superstar.

