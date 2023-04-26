"I have a lot of respect for that man" - Devin Booker gives Russell Westbrook his props for bringing the fight to the Suns

Devin Booker has nothing but respect for Russell Westbrook following the Phoenix Suns' series win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday. Booker was simply unguardable against the Clippers, but Westbrook turned back the clock in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

In his postgame interview, Booker discussed the Suns' tough road to the second round even though they needed just five games to advance. The three-time All-Star acknowledged Westbrook for leading the team in the last three games and making it competitive.

"Those guys don't stop fighting," Booker said. "That's been the story of the whole series even though they're down men. We knew they're gonna bring it.

It started at the top with Russ. He's going to bring it every night. He's gonna make sure the people around him bring it too. I have a lot of respect for that man."

Devin Booker finished Game 5 with 47 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Booker went 19-for-27 from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, and 5-for-6 from the free throw line. He surpassed Charles Barkley's record for most 40-point games in Phoenix Suns postseason history.

On the other hand, Russell Westbrook only had 14 points in Game 5. He struggled with his shot, going 3-for-18 from the field. He did add eight rebounds and eight assists, but that wasn't enough to save the LA Clippers. He averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks against the Suns.

Paul George wants Russell Westbrook back with the LA Clippers next season

Paul George and Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Westbrook is no longer a max player, but remains a good player as long as he fits the team. He seems to fit right in with the LA Clippers and Paul George wants him back next season.

"I definitely vouched for him to be here," George said. "I'm definitely vouching for him to come back. I just think he brings so much to his team and I mean it's amazing to watch him. He's older than me and he's putting his body on the line.

"He's giving literally everything he's got to our franchise during this playoff run. So I just think he's the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward and would love to have him back."

It was another disappointing ending to the LA Clippers' season. Injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George doomed their prospects of moving into the second round. However, the Clippers have a lot to look forward to next season, mainly being the final year of sharing a homecourt with the LA Lakers.

