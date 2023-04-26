"I'd walk around naked" - Charles Barkley has savage answer after seeing Russell Westbrook's outfit for Game 5 against Suns

Charles Barkley had a hilarious reaction after seeing Russell Westbrook's pregame outfit for Game 5 between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Westbrook was wearing a gray polo shirt, showing off his abs for everyone to see. Barkley, who has not been a fan of the former MVP's wardrobe over the years, had something to say about his outfit.

On "Inside the NBA," Chuck praised Westbrook for maintaining his physique. He added that if he had a body like Westbrook, he wouldn't be wearing anything.

"I'll be honest," Barkley said. "If I had a body like that, I'd walk around naked."

"Thank God, you don't," Ernie Johnson chimed in.

Not the first time Charles Barkley was in awe of Russell Westbrook's body

Charles Barkley at the Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

Tuesday night was not the first time Charles Barkley was in awe of Russell Westbrook's body. Barkley was left speechless before Game 1 between the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns about a week ago.

Westbrook came into a building wearing a yellow outfit that showed off his abs. Unlike his outfit on Tuesday, wherein he had one button in, his abs were completely exposed.

"Oh my. Woah," Barkley said. "That man is dangerous. ... Woooh, man. I can't remember the last I can take my shirt off in public. ... Damn! That man right there."

Seeing Westbrook's body inspired Barkley to start doing crunches on "Inside the NBA." Kenny Smith helped him by grabbing his feet as the Chuckster began his journey to have a flat stomach.

Charles Barkley using intermittent fasting to lose weight

Charles Barkley at the Capital One's The Match V: Bryson vs Brooks

Charles Barkley has let himself go since he retired from the NBA. Barkley's weight has always been a problem for him even when he was still playing. However, the Hall of Famer has been on a quest to lose some weight via intermittent fasting.

Barkley revealed on The Next Round podcast last July that fasting helped him lose 50 pounds. He gained back the weight after undergoing surgery but is back to trying shed some weight. His main reason for doing it is to improve his stamina for golf.

"I'm down about 50 pounds. I've been doing the intermittent fasting thing where I've been eating one time a day," Barkley said. "I'm down 52 (pounds), but I gained 94 when I got my new hips. I just got to get in better shape. ... No reason for being fat, man. Just put the fork down, Chuck."

