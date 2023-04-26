"Wolves gotta get rid of KAT and Gobert" - NBA fans cry for Anthony Edwards as Timberwolves are sent to Cancun after Game 5 loss

NBA fans are feeling sorry for Anthony Edwards after the Minnesota Timberwolves were sent packing by the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves put up a valiant fight in Game 5 of their first-round series, but the Nuggets eventually got the 112-109 win.

Nikola Jokic had another triple-double of 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, with two steals and two blocks. Jamal Murray came up huge for Denver, scoring 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting.

Meanwhile, Edwards had another great game for Minnesota. He finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 15 rebounds.

After the Minnesota Timberwolves were officially eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs, fans on social media felt sorry for Anthony Edwards. Some wanted him to get out of Minnesota, while others urged the Timberwolves to get Edwards some help by trading both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

One fan even tweeted:

"Wolves gotta get rid of KAT and Gobert"

kap @hopefulmetsfan @ESPNNBA Wolves gotta get rid of KAT and Gobert @ESPNNBA Wolves gotta get rid of KAT and Gobert

Here are other reactions to the Timberwolves' Game 5 loss:

4evermagical @23magically @ESPNNBA I feel bad for them but they’ve got to hold themselves accountable for a not gaining a lead atleast by five in an elimination game and fighting to keep some space between the opponent good luck next year boys @ESPNNBA I feel bad for them but they’ve got to hold themselves accountable for a not gaining a lead atleast by five in an elimination game and fighting to keep some space between the opponent good luck next year boys

klipworthy @klipworthy @ESPNNBA it’d be funny if they kept adding centers until it worked @ESPNNBA it’d be funny if they kept adding centers until it worked

LSTNSCRFN🏁🎾 @fey_LsTnScRfN @ESPNNBA @alannadeau2016 Timberwolves haven’t seen the second round since 2003….. the legacy of failure continues 🤣🤣🤣 @ESPNNBA @alannadeau2016 Timberwolves haven’t seen the second round since 2003….. the legacy of failure continues 🤣🤣🤣

kap @hopefulmetsfan @TheHoopCentral He’s gonna be stuck on a bad team cause they need to trade KAT and Gobert and build back up @TheHoopCentral He’s gonna be stuck on a bad team cause they need to trade KAT and Gobert and build back up

☀️ @wstgoat7 @TheHoopCentral 2nd best SG in the league behind booker @TheHoopCentral 2nd best SG in the league behind booker

Jason Shampansky @JShampansky @TheHoopCentral He’s on his to becoming a perennial all star and super star player but will probably have to leave Minnesota to reach his full potential because the timberwolves are a first round exit team going forward for the foreseeable future no matter how good he is @TheHoopCentral He’s on his to becoming a perennial all star and super star player but will probably have to leave Minnesota to reach his full potential because the timberwolves are a first round exit team going forward for the foreseeable future no matter how good he is

benefitsss @benefitsss1 @TheHoopCentral The kid is special, instead of everyone trying to make a “ant needs to leave” narrative let’s talk about how the wolves need to fully build around ANT, so he can have his own team and thrive @TheHoopCentral The kid is special, instead of everyone trying to make a “ant needs to leave” narrative let’s talk about how the wolves need to fully build around ANT, so he can have his own team and thrive

Bhavik Upadhyaya @BhavikUpadhya14 @TheHoopCentral Not his fault having to carry Gobert and KAT is difficult @TheHoopCentral Not his fault having to carry Gobert and KAT is difficult

epwk4 @epwk4 @TheHoopCentral Anthony Edwards better not get his prime wasted like KG. @TheHoopCentral Anthony Edwards better not get his prime wasted like KG.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will enter the offseason in an interesting position. The combination of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns doesn't work, but the duo have barely played together due to Towns' injury in the regular season.

However, it might be time for the Timberwolves to embrace Anthony Edwards as the team's main star. Edwards has shown in the regular season that he's one of the best young players in the league. He's also stepped up his game in the postseason despite the dominance of the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards did all he could against Denver

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards had a breakout series for the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards averaged 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game in five games. He also shot 48.2% from the field, 34.9% from beyond the arc and 84.6% from the free-throw line.

Edwards had his best game of the series in Game 2, finishing with 41 points, two rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks. He also made sure in Game 4 that the Timberwolves won't get swept by the Nuggets.

Minnesota will have to make a decision regarding Edwards in the offseason. He's eligible to sign a rookie max extension and it might be time to hand him the reigns. The Timberwolves could also try to make Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert work together or just build a new roster around Edwards.

