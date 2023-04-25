"PLAYOFF MF HIMMY BUTLER"- Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and other NBA stars in awe of Jimmy Butler's 56-point night in Game 4

NBA stars are in awe of the Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler after his magnificent 56-poing performance in Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler led the Heat to an amazing 119-114 comeback win to earn a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Butler finished the game with 56 points, nine rebounds and two assists. He shot 19-for-28 from the field, including 3-for-8 from beyond the arc. He also feasted on the charity stripe, going 15-for-18.

The Heat were down for most of the game, but Butler made sure that they would get the comeback victory. The 56 points was Butler's career-high and the fourth-best scoring performance in NBA postseason history.

NBA stars were left in awe of Jimmy Butler's historic performance. Joel Embiid, who was once teammates with Butler, was very happy to witness the amazing game. The MVP favorite even tweeted:

"PLAYOFF MF HIMMY BUTLER"

Here are other NBA players reaction to Jimmy Butler's 56-point game:

Jimmy Butler leads Miami Heat to Game 4 win

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler's 56 points broke the Miami Heat's single game scoring record for a postseason game. Butler broke LeBron James' record of 49 points. He had to take over the whole game to prevent the Milwaukee Bucks from tying the series.

Bam Adebayo added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Caleb Martin scored 12 points off the bench. Butler didn't need much help since the Bucks were unable to contain him.

The Heat are now in the precipice of one of the greatest upsets in NBA playoffs history. Only a handful of eighth seeds have dethroned the top seed in the postseason.

Bucks will look to avoid upset in Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned in Game 4 after missing the last two games with a back injury. Antetokounmpo had a triple-double of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Milwaukee Bucks from going down 3-1 in the series.

Brook Lopez also had a huge game for the Bucks with 36 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Khris Middleton struggled with shot, contributing just 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Jrue Holiday also had 14 points, but was not able to slow down Jimmy Butler.

The Bucks will look to avoid getting eliminated in Game 5 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. They were the best team in the regular season and were the favorites to win the NBA championship heading into the postseason. However, they are now in danger of getting eliminated in the first round.

