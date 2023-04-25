"Career is gonna end in 4 years" - Hilarious Ja Morant memes erupt in wake of failed slam dunk effort

Hilarious Ja Morant memes went viral on Twitter after the Memphis Grizzlies superstars' failed slam dunk attempt over LeBron James in Game 4 on Monday. Morant tried to jump over James, who successfully took charge and forced the turnover.

With less than three minutes left, Morant grabbed the rebound off a Lakers miss and went coast-to-coast at full speed. He tried to posterize "The King" but was called for an offensive foul.

Morant also took a scary fall following his failed dunk attempt. Already nursing an injury, the 23-year-old guard was not afraid to put his body on the line. However, it backfired, as the Grizzlies ended up losing to the Lakers 117-111 in overtime. They are now down 3-1 heading into Game 5 in Memphis on Wednesday.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Ja Morant's wishful attempt to put LeBron James on an all-time poster. However, due to James' position, Morant was unable to get his balance right and eventually fell to the ground.

One fan claimed that Morant's risky high-flying style could shorten his career. He had already suffered a hand injury in Game 1 after trying to dunk on Anthony Davis. The fan tweeted:

"Ja morant career is gonna end in 4 years if he keeps on doing this."

John @iam_johnw Ja morant career is gonna end in 4 years if he keeps on doing this Ja morant career is gonna end in 4 years if he keeps on doing this https://t.co/qj3JXeXH5f

Here are other reactions to Morant's failed dunk attempt against James:

dnell @dnell314_ @iam_johnw He could’ve made a simple bounce pass, easy bucket @iam_johnw He could’ve made a simple bounce pass, easy bucket

🙅🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️🙍🏼‍♂️ @mlemonds9 @iam_johnw I really didn’t think he would pass it to Bane there at the end. If it hadn’t been the end of the game he probably wouldn’t have. He keeps attacking the rim with two…sometimes three guys on him. Dish the rock and save your damn body. @iam_johnw I really didn’t think he would pass it to Bane there at the end. If it hadn’t been the end of the game he probably wouldn’t have. He keeps attacking the rim with two…sometimes three guys on him. Dish the rock and save your damn body.

Post UP NBA @PostUpNBA @iam_johnw He just jumps as high as he can and flails his body. It’s terrible basketball and terrible for his body @iam_johnw He just jumps as high as he can and flails his body. It’s terrible basketball and terrible for his body

Hero1504 @Leaky504 @iam_johnw Bro trying to follow in drose footsteps @iam_johnw Bro trying to follow in drose footsteps

Some fans also defended Ja Morant on the play and put the blame on LeBron James. Several players have suffered injuries in the postseason already after getting hit mid-air by a player taking a charge.

Peyton Manning @ForeheadKing69 @iam_johnw This isn’t on Ja. He’s already gathered the ball and is going up when Lebron slides under him. This is an incredibly dirty play by Lebron and should frankly be a flagrant foul. @iam_johnw This isn’t on Ja. He’s already gathered the ball and is going up when Lebron slides under him. This is an incredibly dirty play by Lebron and should frankly be a flagrant foul.

Weejy's World @WeejysWorld @iam_johnw I agree. Lebron should quit undercutting guys and trying to end their career in 4 years. @iam_johnw I agree. Lebron should quit undercutting guys and trying to end their career in 4 years.

After GnG @calvin_pierson

Keep the charge, do away with this part. @iam_johnw I understand the charge call… but sliding in and under someone that’s in the air should be taken out of the game. AD (game 1) or Bron couldn’t go str8 up 2 defend? In this case Bron was a few inches away from his head being landed on.Keep the charge, do away with this part. @iam_johnw I understand the charge call… but sliding in and under someone that’s in the air should be taken out of the game. AD (game 1) or Bron couldn’t go str8 up 2 defend? In this case Bron was a few inches away from his head being landed on.Keep the charge, do away with this part.

tom brad @tombig1983 @iam_johnw Thats not his fault he already in the air gathering when lebron began to take the charge i do feel with the number of folks falling out the air they might have to move the area out some a ft or 2 it was a good play by bron @iam_johnw Thats not his fault he already in the air gathering when lebron began to take the charge i do feel with the number of folks falling out the air they might have to move the area out some a ft or 2 it was a good play by bron

Ja Morant, Grizzlies on brink of elimination

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers and Ja Morant (right) of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are on the brink of elimination after their 117-111 overtime loss to the LA Lakers in Game 4.

Morant was ineffective in the game, probably due to his right hand injury he's dealing with. He finished with 19 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals but shot just 8-for-24 from the field.

Desmond Bane carried the load for Memphis throughout the game. Bane had a game-high 36 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 22 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists. Austin Reaves contributed 23 points, four rebounds and six assists, while D'Angelo Russell hit two clutch 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to keep the Lakers alive.

Anthony Davis only had 12 points but added 11 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. The Lakers could finish the job on Wednesday in Game 5 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

