"Send them to a UK football match" - Harry and Meghan kiss cam moment during LA Lakers game spark hilarious responses

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in attendance during the LA Lakers' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shown during the game, which sparked hilarious responses online.

The lovely royal couple went on a date at Crypto.com Arena to watch Game 4 of the first round matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies. The NBA released a video of Harry and Meghan having a good time in the arena's suite.

According to People Magazine, it was Meghan's first public appearance since the Buckingham Palace confirmed that she won't be attending King Charles' coronation on May 6. She will remain in their California mansion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while Harry watches his father officially become King.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA @NBA



#NBACelebRow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in LA! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in LA!#NBACelebRow https://t.co/F8pPin9CG8

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might had a good time, but some fans on social media are quick to make fun of the royal couple. They are not really that popular with the British, but Americans have been more receptive of them.

One fan tweeted that the couple won't have the same reception in a football match in the United Kingdom:

"Send them to a UK football match and you’ll see how much they are loved."

Here are some of the responses to Harry and Meghan being at the Lakers game on Twitter:

Julie Carson @Joolscarson @TheLakesDuchess Awwww! Come to the UK & see our response to the gruesome twosome. That will show you how 'beloved' they are! @TheLakesDuchess Awwww! Come to the UK & see our response to the gruesome twosome. That will show you how 'beloved' they are!

joe @lincs67 @TheLakesDuchess I guess the Americans will love anything these days , just look at the state of America these days .. @TheLakesDuchess I guess the Americans will love anything these days , just look at the state of America these days ..

[email protected] @Inventitnow @TheLakesDuchess The rest of the world thinks they are spoiled brats @TheLakesDuchess The rest of the world thinks they are spoiled brats 😆

Melyana Klue @MelyanaKlue or . @TheLakesDuchess Beloved? Now that's funny. Their pic flashed for a nano second on a moving screen where the happy game crowd cheers for everything. Meg and Harry are not welcome inor @TheLakesDuchess Beloved? Now that's funny. Their pic flashed for a nano second on a moving screen where the happy game crowd cheers for everything. Meg and Harry are not welcome in 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦.

Linda Lauria @LindaLauria7 @TheLakesDuchess Beloved by who? Only in LA. Everyone else despises them, especially Meghan @TheLakesDuchess Beloved by who? Only in LA. Everyone else despises them, especially Meghan

Jody @Jody66445 @TheLakesDuchess Beloved ????? That’s the funniest thing I’ve heard in a long time @TheLakesDuchess Beloved ????? That’s the funniest thing I’ve heard in a long time

Robbie @robbielad51 @TheLakesDuchess This is what happens when you have no history of your own … send them to the uk and see the response. @TheLakesDuchess This is what happens when you have no history of your own … send them to the uk and see the response.

The LA Lakers didn't disappoint the royal couple and all the fans in attendance. The Lakers came away with a 117-111 overtime win to get the 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5 in Memphis.

Austin Reaves led the way for the Lakers with 23 points, four rebounds and six assists, while LeBron James had his first ever 20-20 game. "The King" finished with 22 points, 20 rebounds and eight assists.

Game 5 is scheduled on Wednesday at the FedEx Forum. The Grizzlies will try to avoid elimination and force a Game 6 back at Crypto.com Arena. If the Lakers advance to the Western Conference semifinals, they will face the winner of the Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors series.

Also Read: "And Miles Bridges is a winner" - Kevin Garnett $1 million NBA rap battle pitch sparks online debate

Harry and Meghan not the first royal couple to attend NBA game this season

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not the first royal couple to attend an NBA game this season. Early in the regular season, Prince William and Prince Catherine attended the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game at the TD Garden on November 30.

The Prince and Princess of Wales watched the Celtics defeat the Heat 134-121. Jayson Tatum put on a show for the Royals in attendance, erupting for 49 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Jaylen Brown added 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Meanwhile, seven Heat players scored in double figures, but it was not enough to get the win. Bam Adebayo led the way for Miami with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Also Read: "I have a lot of respect for that man" - Devin Booker gives Russell Westbrook his props for bringing the fight to the Suns

Poll : 0 votes