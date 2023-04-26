"And Miles Bridges is a winner" - Kevin Garnett $1 million NBA rap battle pitch sparks online debate

Kevin Garnett has a great idea on how to make All-Star Weekend more fun — a rap battle featuring NBA players. Garnett's pitch sparked an online debate since there are a handful of really good rappers in the league such as Miles Bridges, Damian Lillard, Anthony Edwards and more.

On a recent episode of KG Certified, the Hall of Famer explained that if the NBA wants to increase their audience, they will need some fresh ideas. Garnett's idea is a rap battle featuring NBA players and a million dollar cash prize for the winner.

"I think it's over 20 rap labels in our league owned by players that you wouldn’t even know," Garnett said. "I'm telling Adam Silver, on the Friday night right after the Rookie game, million-dollar purse. You gonna take 10 rappers, they gonna sign up themselves. You gonna do four rounds and then two at the end and then one win the million."

Kevin Garnett's idea is definitely something the NBA should look into. The league has always been a part of pop culture and the players are starting to invest in music. Players such as Damian Lillard has already released albums and it has been a success.

Fans on social media began debating who would win an inaugural rap battle between NBA players. One fan already had someone in mind, tweeting:

"And miles bridges is a winner."

kaeden @KaedenVAL @LegionHoops and miles bridges is a winner @LegionHoops and miles bridges is a winner

Here are some who other fans online thought will win, serious or not:

이사야 @OGICEY @LegionHoops LeRapper will refuse to enter just like LeDunkcontest @LegionHoops LeRapper will refuse to enter just like LeDunkcontest

Kevin Garnett provides more details about his rap battle idea

Kevin Garnett playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Garnett provided more details of his rap battle idea, saying that a betting company will sponsor the event. The sponsor will also provide a million dollar cash prize and invite some of the best MCs in the world.

"We gonnna get BetMGM to sponsor the joint," Garnett said. "They gonna give away the million and then we gonna get the top 10 MCs. We gonna turn the stadium into a booth. We gonna bring Big Tigger out, we gonna have DJ Clue on the ones and twos.

"Him and Drama gonna come out. We gotta bring DJ Drama, we gotta bring out Clue, and we gotta bring Big Tigger out. We gonna do The Basement at 9 o'clock after the Rookie game. Top 10 MCs in the league."

Kevin Garnett's idea is certainly good, but it might not be for every NBA fan. The league could consider it if Garnett really speaks to Adam Silver. Nevertheless, it will remain a fantasy for those who want a rap battle at the All-Star Weekend.

