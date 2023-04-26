"You passed a bum" - Shaquille O'Neal destroys Charles Barkley after Devin Booker passed him for most 40-point games in Suns playoff history

Devin Booker passed Charles Barkley on Tuesday to have the most 40-point playoff games in Phoenix Suns history with 17. Shaquille O'Neal chimed in on Booker's record-breaking performance to take a shot at Barkley.

Booker was brilliant in Game 5 against the LA Clippers. He finished with 47 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, going 19-for-27 from the field, including 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. He was tied with Barkley, who had 16 40-point games in just four postseasons in Phoenix, entering Tuesday's contest.

The "Inside the NBA" crew congratulated Booker after the game, with O'Neal roasting Barkley. Here's how the conversation went down:

Ernie Johnson: "Devin Booker passes Charles Barkley for the most 40-pt games in Suns playoff history."

Barkley: "What?!"

O'Neal: "You passed a bum, Devin. You passed a bum. Thank you, Devin. I don't wanna hear his name in Phoenix no more."

Devin Booker was simply phenomenal in their first-round series against the LA Clippers. Booker might also be the best player in the first round in the NBA, if not Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

The Phoenix Suns superstar averaged 37.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in five games. He also shot 60.2% from the field, 46.7% from beyond the arc and 85.7% from the charity stripe.

The Clippers had no answer for Booker, who took over games when the Suns needed it the most. Kevin Durant was also magnificent for Phoenix, but it was all about Booker in the first round.

Devin Booker, Suns to face Denver Nuggets in second round

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have a date against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns are back in the second round after dispatching the LA Clippers in five games.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are also back in the Western Conference semifinals after eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Nuggets-Suns matchup will surely be amazing, given the starpower from each team.

Booker is playing like an MVP, while no one has really stopped Jokic in the regular season. The Timberwolves had two of the best big men in the NBA, one of which was the best defensive center today, and they couldn't stop "The Joker."

It will be interesting to see if the Suns' lack of depth will prove costly, while the Nuggets need Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to step up. Denver also has several players to throw at Kevin Durant, and the scoring showdown between Booker and Murray will be a fun sight.

Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Nuggets and Suns is on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.

