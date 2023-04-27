Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards strikes two women and is charged with third-degree assault after Game 5 loss to the Nuggets

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was charged with third-degree assault following their Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Edwards allegedly threw a folding chair that struck two female employees as he exited the court and headed into the locker room.

The Denver Police Department got involved after the game and cited Edwards before he left the arena. The two female employees reportedly suffered injuries, but were not serious. Since the incident took place in Colorado, the Timberwolves star is facing a punishment of up to 18 months in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000.

The Timberwolves released the following statement regarding Edwards' assault charge:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment."

Anthony Edwards was frustrated after missing the game-tying 3-point shot that would have sent Game 5 into overtime. Edwards ran off the court afterwards and grabbed the folding chair before swinging it to the floor.

It's not the first time Edwards got into trouble this season. The NBA fined him $40,000 before the season started for his homophobic and disparaging comments in a video he posted on his Instagram account. The Minnesota Timberwolves also admonished Edwards, who apologized afterwards.

"Man, I respect everybody," Edwards said. "I know what I posted was immature, and I'm sorry for that if I hurt anyone. I'm working to be better."

Also Read: "Send them to a UK football match" - Harry and Meghan kiss cam moment during LA Lakers game spark hilarious responses

Anthony Edwards on the brink of superstardom

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Tuesday's incident came at a disappointing time for Anthony Edwards, who had a breakout series against the Denver Nuggets despite lasting just five games. Edwards was on the cusp of superstardom, averaging 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Edwards is scheduled to appear for court on June 9 in Denver and is facing jail time if convicted. Third-degree assault is defined as knowingly or recklessly causing harm or injury. While Edwards didn't knowingly hurt the two female employees, they got injured because of his recklessness.

It would be interesting to see if the employees will settle the assault charge or not. It should also be noted that Edwards is eligible to sign a rookie max contract this summer worth around $197 million.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have some huge decisions to make, but signing Edwards to a new deal is the likely priority. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have not played together enough to clearly judge their fit with each other. However, it won't be surprising if either or both players are in trade rumors in the offseason.

Also Read: "Miles Bridges is a winner" - Kevin Garnett $1 million NBA rap battle pitch sparks online debate

Poll : 0 votes