"We're getting Villain Giannis next year" - Giannis Antetokounmpo wins over internet with impressive retort to interviewer

Giannis Antetokounmpo won over the internet on Thursday night despite the Milwaukee Bucks' shock elimination in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Antetokounmpo got into it with a reporter in his postgame news conference but remained calm to properly explain his perspective.

The Athletic's Eric Nehm asked Antetokounmpo about his thoughts on the Bucks' season and if he considers it a failure. "The Greek Freak" was initially upset at Nehm about the question but managed to get his emotions in check to give an impressive retort.

"Oh my god, you asked me the same question last year, Eric," Antetokounmpo said. "Do you get a promotion every year on your job? No, right? So, every year, your work is a failure? Yes or no? No."

The two-time MVP added:

"There is no failure in sports. There are good days; there are bad days. Some days you are able to be successful; some days, you are not. That's what is sports about. You don't always win, some other people are going to win."

Towards the end of his answer to Eric Nehm's question, Giannis Antetokounmpo apologized to the Milwaukee Bucks beat reporter. Antetokounmpo explained that he was not in the right mind because of the game's result and didn't want to make things personal.

"Sorry, I did not want to make this personal," Antetokounmpo said. "Because you asked me the same question last year, and I was not in the right mind space to answer that question, but I remember it."

Fans on social media lauded Giannis Antetokounmpo's composure and explanation on why the Bucks' season was not a failure. It's a different perspective that not many athletes have and is kind of applicable to the average Joe.

Meanwhile, a fan thought that the loss to the Heat would fuel Antetokounmpo next season. The fan tweeted:

"We're getting Villian Giannis next year."

Here are other reactions to the Bucks' superstars postgame comments:

Tournament Takes @TournamentTakes @LegionHoops Seems like everyone Forgot Giannis didn’t play much of the Series @LegionHoops Seems like everyone Forgot Giannis didn’t play much of the Series

Mona @RealMona_ @BleacherReport Nah he really talking though, this real shit 🤝🏿 I respect it @BleacherReport Nah he really talking though, this real shit 🤝🏿 I respect it

Tha Hot$hot @thahotshotreal @BleacherReport That was a great response. Shifted the perspective. Yes, it was a disappointing ending to the season, of course, but "failure" makes it sounds like to throw the whole team away.. @BleacherReport That was a great response. Shifted the perspective. Yes, it was a disappointing ending to the season, of course, but "failure" makes it sounds like to throw the whole team away..

Joe Becerra @JoeBecerra_ @BleacherReport One of the most genuine people I’ve ever seen in sports. @BleacherReport One of the most genuine people I’ve ever seen in sports.

vishal @saudagarHu @LegionHoops I believe in him and I know he'll bounce back again next years it's just very hard to believe that bucks lost this series, the same team which won with a streak of 17-0 during regular season, I was hoping to see him in finals against lakers. @LegionHoops I believe in him and I know he'll bounce back again next years it's just very hard to believe that bucks lost this series, the same team which won with a streak of 17-0 during regular season, I was hoping to see him in finals against lakers.

Washed Gamer @MitchellRossman @BleacherReport Holy shit was an amazing response, can't wait for all the fans to absolutely miss the point @BleacherReport Holy shit was an amazing response, can't wait for all the fans to absolutely miss the point

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will have a very interesting offseason following their elimination against the Miami Heat. Coach Mike Budenholzer will likely take the blame for not making a lot of in-game adjustments when the Heat were making their runs in Game 4 and 5.

Budenholzer could be in the hot seat, and there are several candidates available. Khris Middleton has a player option for next season and could opt out to become a free agent. Brook Lopez is also set to become an unrestricted free agent, which means the Bucks could lose two of their starters this summer.

The Bucks also had a loaded bench full of veterans who didn't have a lot of playing time in the postseason. Players like Goran Dragic, Joe Ingles, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder are set to become free agents as well. It will be interesting to see how the Bucks front office reloads in the offseason.

