Ohio State Buckeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini Prediction & Match Preview - March 14, 2021 | Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

The 2nd-seed Illinois Fighting Illini continued their dominant run in the Big Ten Tournament with a 11-point victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semi-finals. The Fighting Illini will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who just took down the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines to advance to the championship game.

As these two potential Final Four contenders prepare for battle, college basketball fans should enjoy a preview of the upcoming insanity of March Madness.

Match Details

Fixture: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini - Big Ten Championship Game

Date & Time: Sunday, March 14th, 2021, 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes won their last Big Ten Tournament in 2013

The Ohio State Buckeyes needed every point they could get on Saturday, escaping with a one-point upset victory over top-seed Michigan. The Buckeyes have continued to impress after losing their final three games of the regular season, hoping for one more win to lift the Big Ten title.

The Buckeyes are going to need a full-team effort to outlast this Illinois Fighting Illini group, however, as they have looked very dangerous to this point. The Buckeyes scored just 68 points in their semi-final win, a figure that likely won't suffice against Illinois on Sunday.

Key Player - Duane Washington Jr.

The Ohio State Buckeyes' top producer in the semi-final victory was Duane Washington, who finished with a game-high 24 points on 47% shooting. The junior guard was knocking down baskets from all areas of the floor, but he will need to keep his hands hot for one more game.

Washington will match up with Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu, making his contributions even more important in this championship game.

He's from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and he saves some of his best for the rival Wolverines.



Enjoy Duane Washington Jr.'s big baskets in today's #B1GTourney semifinal win over No. 1 Michigan 👇.@dwizthekid4 // @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/yFS3wDfEEj — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) March 13, 2021

Ohio State Buckeyes Predicted Lineup

F Justin Ahrens, F Justice Sueing, F E.J Liddell, G Musa Jallow, G Duane Washington Jr.

Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

The Illinois Fighting Illini carry a six-game win streak into Sunday's matchup

The Illinois Fighting Illini controlled the pace of their semi-final match against Iowa from start to finish. The Fighting Illini tallied 82 points at the offensive end on Saturday, seemingly finding their rhythm at the perfect time.

In their two Big Ten Tournament victories, the Fighting Illini have outscored their opponents 172-139. Illinois looks like the team to beat from the Big Ten, but they will need to finish strong against Ohio State first.

Key Player - Ayo Dosunmu

After missing the final three games of the regular season due to injury, Ayo Dosunmu returned to the Illinois Fighting Illini for the Big Ten Tournament and picked up right where he left off. Dosunmu has led the Fighting Illini in scoring in both the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, combining for 41 points and 15 assists in two games.

Ayo Dosunmu did it all for the Illini tonight...



23 Pts

5 Reb

6 Ast

3 Stl#Illini pic.twitter.com/zGkPInVZmA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 13, 2021

With a fully healthy roster, the Illinois Fighting Illini are looking very dangerous in this championship matchup. Ayo Dosunmu will undoubtedly play a huge role in the Fighting Illini offense as they play for the coveted Big Ten title.

Illinois Fighting Illini Predicted Lineup

G Ayo Dosunmu, C Kofi Cockburn, G Trent Frazier, G Da'Monte Williams, G Adam Miller

Ohio State vs Illinois Prediction

While the Ohio State Buckeyes will be the underdogs in this matchup as the third seed, they have proven themselves to be a legitimate threat this season. The Buckeyes offense has many dangerous weapons, led by Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are looking too hot to stop, but every team is destined for an off-day. With Ayo Dosunmu playing in top form, the Fighting Illini will have the edge in this Big Ten Championship battle.

Where to watch Ohio State vs Illinois

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.