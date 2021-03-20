Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri Tigers prediction & match preview - March 20, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Oklahoma Sooners took the 8th-seed in the West Region, matching up with the 9th-seeded Missouri Tigers for a first-round battle. The Sooners finished in 6th place in the Big 12, carrying a 15-10 regular-season record into this matchup. The Tigers finished 7th in the SEC, but will hope to get hot for March Madness 2021.

Match details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Missouri Tigers - March Madness 2021

Date & Time: Saturday, March 20th, 2021, 7:25 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Oklahoma Sooners preview

Big 12 Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

The Oklahoma Sooners started their season strong, reaching as high as third place in the Big 12 standings. The Sooners have lost five of their last six games, however, leaving them as the 8th-seed against a strong Missouri Tigers team.

The Sooners averaged just under 75 points per game during the regular season, allowing 69.2 points per game on defense. Oklahoma will count on production from their stars De'Vion Harmon and Austin Reaves to lift them into the second round of March Madness 2021.

Key player - Austin Reaves

The top contributor for the Oklahoma Sooners' offense has been Austin Reaves thus far. Reaves averaged a team-leading 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Reaves has been consistent with his scoring efforts, tallying 15 or more points in eleven straight games. As the Sooners look to begin a long March Madness run, Austin Reaves will need to provide the spark on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers.

Oklahoma Sooners predicted lineup

F Brady Manek, F Austin Reaves, G Umoja Gibson, G Elijah Harkless, G De'Vion Harmon

Missouri Tigers preview

SEC Men's Basketball Tournament - Arkansas v Missouri

The Missouri Tigers are a legitimate threat to take out the Oklahoma Sooners, putting up strong offensive numbers all season. The Tigers averaged just under 74 points per game, running a fast-paced offense through their speedy guards.

Missouri fell to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament, but can still outscore any offense in the dance when they get hot. If Missouri is able to come out of the gates hot, they could shock the Oklahoma Sooners and roll to a first-round win.

Key player - Dru Smith

Dru Smith has been a huge factor for the Missouri Tigers on both ends of the floor this season. Smith averages a team-high 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and two steals per game, carrying a majority of the load for the Tigers' offense.

Smith has explosive speed, creating space for himself and his teammates on the court. The 6'3" guard will likely match up with Sooners guard Umoja Gibson, a battle that could give Missouri the edge they need.

Missouri Tigers predicted lineup

F Jeremiah Tilmon, F Kobe Brown, G Dru Smith, G Mark Smith, G Xavier Pinson

Oklahoma vs Missouri prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners will have an offensive advantage in this matchup with their talented duo of Austin Reaves and De'Vion Harmon. The Missouri Tigers will need to present a strong defensive front, relying on Dru and Mark Smith to lead the scoring effort. If Oklahoma is able to execute their offensive gameplan, they should have the edge and move on to the second-round of March Madness 2021.

Where to watch Oklahoma vs Missouri

The game will be broadcast live on TNT.