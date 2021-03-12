Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Baylor Bears Prediction & Match Preview - March 12, 2021 - Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament

The 5th-seed Oklahoma State Cowboys emerged victorious in a back-and-forth battle with 4th-seed West Virginia on Thursday to advance to the Big 12 semifinals. The Cowboys will next meet the top-seeded Baylor Bears, presenting their biggest matchup of the season.

The Bears outlasted the Kansas State Wildcats in their quarterfinal matchup, winning their 22nd game of the season.

This matchup will feature two of the best players in college basketball and should be a great battle between two March Madness contenders.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Baylor Bears - Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament

Date & Time: Friday, March 12th, 2021, 6:30 PM ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys

Advertisement

The Oklahoma State Cowboys trailed by six points at the half in the quarterfinals against West Virginia, with their Big 12 Championship hopes in the balance. However, the Cowboys' offense came out of the locker room and erupted in the second half, outscoring the Mountaineers by a score of 42-33.

The Big 12 Player of the Year Cade Cunningham tallied 17 points in the win, trading buckets with fellow guard Avery Anderson III, who also finished with 17 points.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will rely on their offense once again as they try to knock out the top-seeded Baylor Bears on Friday.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham has been earning high praise recently, taking the Big 12 Freshman of the Year honor.

The talented guard is averaging 19.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, carrying the load for Oklahoma State's offense.

As the Oklahoma State Cowboys prepare for their biggest game yet, they will be counting on yet another big night of production from their freshman superstar.

Advertisement

Cunningham is already projected to be selected in the top five picks of this year's NBA draft, but an upset victory over the Baylor Bears would help his case even further.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

F Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson III, G Bryce Williams, G Cade Cunningham, G Rondel Walker

Baylor Bears Preview

Baylor Bears advanced to Big 12 semifinal with win over Kansas State

The top-seeded Baylor Bears continued their fantastic season with a win in their quarterfinal matchup, extending their winning streak to four games. The Bears will face a very tough challenge against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday. However, they have already defeated the Cowboys twice this season.

The Baylor Bears have never won a Big 12 Championship, only reaching the championship game three times and losing all three. This year's Bears are a very strong group, but they will have a big test with the Oklahoma State Cowboys before they can advance to the Big 12 Finals.

Key Player - Jared Butler

Baylor Bears star guard Jared Butler will be called upon to outduel Cade Cunningham on both ends of the floor.

Butler had quite the season of his own, averaging 17 points and five assists per game on an incredible 49.3% shooting.

Advertisement

𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑳 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺



Jared Butler named @AP #Big12MBB Player of the Year❗️@J_Hooper11 is the first Baylor player to win the league’s top individual honor. #SicEm 🐻 | #TimeIsNow 🏀 pic.twitter.com/HeV5aGOKDI — Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 9, 2021

Butler was given the Big 12 Player of the Year honor by the Associated Press.

Butler and Cunningham are sure to entertain on the big stage, and the former will hope to lead his Baylor Bears to the final.

Baylor Bears Predicted Lineup

F Flo Thamba, G Jared Butler, G Davion Mitchell, F Mark Vital, G MaCio Teague

Oklahoma State vs Baylor Prediction

The Oklahoma State Cowboys defense allowed just 69 points against a very strong West Virginia group, showing versatility on both ends of the floor at the right time. The Cowboys will look to their star Cade Cunningham for a spark, but outlasting the Baylor Bears will need a full-team effort.

The Bears have proven to be one of the best teams in college basketball. With only one loss to their record, they have a slight advantage in this matchup. Regardless, this should be a close battle that comes down to the wire.

Where to watch Oklahoma State vs Baylor

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.