Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Texas Longhorns Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament

The fifth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys outlasted the Baylor Bears in a wild semi-final battle, earning them a trip to the NCAA Big 12 Championship against the third-seeded Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns did not even have to step on the court to advance past the semi-final round, with the Kansas Jayhawks being forced to withdraw from the tournament after a positive COVID test.

This Big 12 title matchup will be the last stop for these teams before the big dance: the March Madness Tournament.

Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns - Big 12 Championship Game

Date & Time: Saturday, March 13th, 2021, 6 PM ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Oklahoma State Cowboys Preview

Oklahoma State Cowboys guard #2 Cade Cunningham

The Oklahoma State Cowboys came out of the gates strong against the top-seeded Baylor Bears, bringing a five-point lead into the half. However, the Cowboys were tested, losing their lead and playing from behind for a good part of the second half.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were led offensively by freshman superstar Cade Cunningham, who tallied a game-high 25 points in the upset victory.

Cunningham and the Cowboys will now set their sights on the title with the Texas Longhorns standing in the way.

Key Player - Avery Anderson III

While Cade Cunningham has been terrific for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the tournament thus far, Avery Anderson III has been quietly collecting buckets.

Anderson averaged just 11.4 points per game during the regular season but has exploded for 18.5 points per game in the Big 12 tournament.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys seem to be putting all the pieces together offensively, much of which is due to the emergence of Avery Anderson III.

With just one win between Oklahoma State and a Big 12 championship, they will turn to their star guards for a lift to the top.

Oklahoma State Cowboys Predicted Lineup

F Kalib Boone, G Avery Anderson III, G Bryce Williams, G Cade Cunningham, G Rondel Walker

Texas Longhorns Preview

Big 12 Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals

The Texas Longhorns were certainly not expecting this route to the championship game, but the show must go on. The Longhorns will have the benefit of a rest day in place of a battle with the second-seeded Kansas Jayhawks, but they will need every advantage they can get.

The Texas Longhorns are averaging just under 75 points of offense per game, but that dwindles in comparison to the Baylor Bears' 83.

The Longhorns will need to turn to a more defensive mindset in this matchup if they are going to pull off an upset and lift the Big 12 trophy.

Key Player - Andrew Jones

Texas Longhorns junior guard Andrew Jones looked a bit out of rhythm in the quarter-finals, shooting just 3-11 from the field.

As the Longhorns' leading scorer, Jones will have his number called many times to combat the powerhouse offense of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Andrew Jones and the Texas backcourt can be dangerous from three, shooting 36% from beyond as a team.

Nonetheless, Jones and the Longhorns will need an excellent performance if they are going to slow down the red-hot Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Texas Longhorns Predicted Lineup

F Jericho Sims, F Greg Brown, G Andrew Jones, G Matt Coleman III, G Courtney Ramey

Oklahoma State vs Texas Prediction

Momentum has always played a huge part in a team's success in March, and the Oklahoma State Cowboys seem to have all of it ahead of this matchup. While the Texas Longhorns took down a tough Texas Tech team in the quarter-finals, the cancelation of their semi-final matchup was undeniably anti-climactic.

However, the Longhorns will have the benefit of well-rested players and should be fantastic opponents. Regardless, the Oklahoma State Cowboys seem too hot to stop, and Cade Cunningham and co. could be on their way to a Big 12 title on Saturday.

Where to watch Oklahoma State vs Texas

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.