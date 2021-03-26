Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs Arkansas Razorbacks Prediction & Match Preview - March 27, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles made March Madness history with their three-point upset over the Florida Gators last weekend. They became the first 15 seed to ever reach the Sweet Sixteen, making just their second Sweet Sixteen appearance in school history. The Golden Eagles will take on the 3rd-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday but should be confident after taking down Ohio State.

Match Details

Fixture: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - March Madness 2021: Round of 16

Date & Time: Saturday, March 27th, 2021, 7:25 PM ET

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Preview

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have not reached the Sweet Sixteen since 1974

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles had a relatively average season, finishing fourth in the Summit Conference with an 18-10 overall record.

The Golden Eagles snuck into the tournament with a conference tournament title but were expected to go "one and done" against the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, they defeated the mighty Buckeyes and then the Florida Gators, each by a slim three-point margin.

Advertisement

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will need their best basketball if they are going to make three straight upsets, as the Arkansas Razorbacks look very strong through two games.

Key Player - Max Abmas

While the Summit Conference does not hold the same level of competition as the Big Ten or Big 12, the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have a very talented group of players.

Max Abmas has been the key, however, averaging an incredible 24.5 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Max Abmas is college basketball's leading scorer. His range is LIMITLESS. (via @marchmadness) pic.twitter.com/3TAeuZXdcD — SLAM University (@slam_university) March 19, 2021

Abmas has not slowed down in March Madness either, tallying a combined 54 points and 10 assists through the Golden Eagles' first two games.

Max Abmas will be tasked with the challenge of guarding Arkansas Razorbacks star Moses Moody, a matchup that could potentially make the difference in the game.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Predicted Lineup

F Francis Lacis, F Kevin Obanor, G Kareem Thompson, G Max Abmas, G Carlos Jurgens

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Advertisement

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman celebrates 2nd round victory

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a tight battle with the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the last round but were able to hold on for a two-point victory. The Razorbacks will be heavy favorites in their matchup with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, holding a higher seed and a strong 24-6 overall record.

The Arkansas Razorbacks offense is very balanced, but guards Moses Moody and J.D. Notae lead the way. With such a talented group, the Razorbacks will hope to come out of the gate hot and quell the Golden Eagles' momentum.

Key Player - Moses Moody

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Moses Moody has continued his dominance into March Madness, tallying a combined 27 points on 52% shooting through the first two rounds.

The SEC Freshman of the Year averaged over 17 points per game during the regular season, and his talent should be on full display this Saturday.

Could Moses Moody and Arkansas win the WHOLE THING? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KfBrBxQLNm — Overtime (@overtime) March 24, 2021

Moody will not have a leisurely game, however, as his defensive assignment is the top-scorer in college basketball.

Advertisement

If 18-year-old Moody plays a strong game on both ends of the floor, the Arkansas Razorbacks should cruise to victory.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

F Jalen Tate, F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G J.D. Notae, G Moses Moody

Oral Roberts vs Arkansas Prediction

While the Arkansas Razorbacks are the clear favorites in this game, the momentum of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles is very dangerous.

The Razorbacks stack up very well against the Golden Eagles on the floor, with star Max Abmas providing the only mismatch.

If Moses Moody is able to minimize Abmas' production, the Arkansas Razorbacks should be well on their way to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.

Where to watch Oral Roberts vs Arkansas

The game will be broadcast live on TBS.