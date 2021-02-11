Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers Odds & Lines: College Basketball picks for Feb 11 

The No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers will battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a Big Ten matchup on Thursday night, providing one of the more attractive slates of betting odds and lines.

The Golden Gophers have only had one win in their last four games but have shown up to play when the lights are the brightest. They have won four of their eight games against ranked opponents this season.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are 2-1 in their last three games and are in the AP Top-25 Poll for the second week in a row.

The two teams faced off earlier this season, and the Purdue Boilermakers pulled off a commanding 82-62 victory.

Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers vs Minnesota Golden Gophers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Thursday, February 11, 5:00 PM ET

Venue: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

College Basketball Bets Today: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Purdue Boilermakers Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under

Trevion Williams #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers

When the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers face each other, the winner often comes down to who the home team is.

The Boilermakers have won seven of their last eight games at home, while the Golden Gophers have won three of their last five matchups when playing in Minnesota.

❄️❄️❄️ Off to Minneapolis. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/FSWcGL09ns — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 10, 2021

The over and under is an attractive bet for this game. The Purdue Boilermakers are averaging 70.5 points per game while their defense is giving up 66.5 points. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are averaging 76 points per game and giving up 71.8 points on the defensive end.

However, if you are leaning towards the over, then you should also take the Golden Gophers. They are 0-5 this year when they score points or fewer and 12-2 when scoring at least 66.

Both teams struggle to shoot the three-ball. The Minnesota Golden Gophers rank last in the Big Ten conference at 29.5%, while the Purdue Boilermakers are slightly better at 34.5%.

Odds:

Purdue Boilermakers: +3.5 (-105)

Minnesota Golden Gophers: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline:

Purdue Boilermakers: --

Minnesota Golden Gophers: --

Over/Under:

Over: 139 (-110)

Under: 139 (-110)

Minnesota vs Purdue Match Prediction

The best bet would be to take the Minnesota Golden Gophers at -3.5 and the over. Minnesota is a strong team when playing in their own arena. They are 12-1 at home compared to 0-6 on the road.

Expect the Minnesota Golden Gophers to play with high energy against the Purdue Boilermakers and earn their fifth win against ranked opponents this season.

