Revisited: “Be as tough as your mothers” - Throwback to Mike Krzyzewski's iconic and inspiring speech about mothers to Duke Blue Devils

Mike Krzyzewski is one of NCAA basketball's most iconic coaches because of his ability to inspire and connect with his players.

One of his best speeches to the Duke Blue Devils, concentrating on mothers, is an example of prime Krzyzewski.

With Mother's Day on Sunday, the importance of mothers was on the minds of many. Coach K used the importance of mothers to motivate his players to be their best. During a Duke practice, Krzyzewski gave his players a poignant speech that explained how he wanted his players to operate:

"Be as tough as your mothers. They show up all the time, and we need to show up all the time. Be as tough as your mother."

The importance of mothers to college players and NBA players helps this speech resonate with many young men who played for Krzyzewski at Duke.

Many of the players that Coach K was speaking to grew up with their mothers cheering for them and holding signs in the crowd, regardless of how they played.

Krzyzewski's speech must have worked to some extent, as his 2018 team was one of his more successful ones, although they failed to reach the Final Four.

Speeches like this one are only part of what makes Krzyzewski a great coach, as he excelled at various aspects during his legendary career.

Mike Krzyzewski's speech about mothers showcases part of what made him great at leading the Duke Blue Devils

Coach K connected with people. That trait made him one of the best.

Mike Krzyzewski's success as the coach of the Duke Blue Devils is one of the most excellent runs in college basketball history. His achievements came because he exceled in a few key areas.

Coach K's ability to connect with people, whether it be players, parents or staff members, helped build Duke into one of college basketball's elite programs.

His speech about mothers helps form a connection with his players and their parents. That's something that the new Duke coach will aim to recreate.

Krzyzewski's focus on the little details also fits with the speech that the Hall of Fame coach gave. He did not need to provide such an inspirational speech during practice, but it worked for his players.

In under a minute, Coach K gave a great speech about mothers and life that his players could apply to their approach to basketball and the rest of their lives.

