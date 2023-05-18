Scoot Henderson is one of the big names that come to mind when one thinks of promising future NBA talent. The 19-year-old point guard has had an exceptional career trajectory thus far and continues to turn heads wherever he goes.

A Georgia native, Henderson grew up in Marietta, a suburb outside of Atlanta. He made headlines while he was a student at Carlton J. Kell High School. During his senior year, Henderson transferred to the Napa Christian Campus of Education in Napa Valley, California.

Scoot Henderson Height, Weight, Age, and other Physical attributes Explored

Despite receiving offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida, and Georgia Tech, the 6-foot, 3-inch point guard chose a different option. Henderson decided to continue his career by joining the NBA G League after high school.

Scoot Henderson: Endorsements and net worth

Opting to ball out in the G League, Scoot Henderson made history by being the youngest baller in the G League. He signed a two-year $1 million contract with the NBA G League Ignite. The Ignite is based out of Nevada, where Henderson has spent his last two years. Following his success at a very young age, Henderson is touted to be the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

When he signed with the G League, he also signed a record NIL deal with sporting giant Puma. This was the first deal of its kind for the brand, signing a non-NBA player. With the young point guard well on track to make it to the NBA, Puma will benefit from their early investment in him. For many years to follow, he will be the face of a new generation of basketball players. Though this was a record deal, the commercials for this weren’t disclosed by Puma or the athlete.

Though the actuals aren’t known, he is said to take home a seven figures annually from his Puma endorsement. With no other endorsements of going public yet, one can estimate his net worth to be anywhere between $2-3 million.

A staggering figure for a nineteen-year-old, Henderson has definitely shown all the reasons for the value attached to his name. With the teenager tipped to be the No. 2 pick for the 2023 draft, he is most likely to don the colors of the Charlotte Hornets. As he makes his way to rub shoulders with the big boys, the young PG will be on track to make serious bank over the next few years.

