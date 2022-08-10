Who is Scoot Henderson? Looking closely at the one of top projected NBA draft picks in 2023

The 2022 NBA Draft has come and gone. It's time to take an early look at the incoming slate of prospects. While the last several classes have brought basketball fans a surplus of young talent, the 2023 NBA Draft is a special one.

Scoot Henderson is one of the notable prospects for 2023. The early expectation is that the 2023 class will be a two-headed "monster." International prospect Victor Wembanyama has been a popular name for years, but Henderson will also receive attention.

Let's take a look at one of the top projected picks in 2023, Scoot Henderson.

Who is Scoot Henderson, and which team does he play for?

G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson

Throughout his high school basketball career, Scoot Henderson was one of the top point guard prospects in the country. ESPN ranked Henderson as the 7th overall prospect in the 2022 high school basketball class and 10th by 247Sports.

Then, Henderson announced he would reclassify for the 2021 class, joining the NBA G-League Ignite last year. Because he reclassified, Henderson was not eligible to enter the 2022 NBA Draft class. His first year with the Ignite was entirely developmental.

Joe Tipton @TiptonEdits 2022 five-star Scoot Henderson has selected the NBA G-League, per source. Will reclassify to 2021. 2022 five-star Scoot Henderson has selected the NBA G-League, per source. Will reclassify to 2021. https://t.co/tsI6LDxrBs

Henderson is set to suit up again for the G-League Ignite this year. He should be surrounded with plenty of intriguing talent. The Ignite continues to develop young players' games before taking the jump to the NBA. If Henderson has another strong season, he could be a serious contender to be selected 1st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Scoot Henderson Player Profile

G-League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson

Basketball fans find themselves on the edge of their seats when watching Scoot Henderson. The athletic guard will receive comparisons to current Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. The recently turned 18-year-old was impressive last year with the G-League Ignite.

Listed at 6'2", Henderson has the explosiveness and speed in the open court to be a lethal weapon at the next level. Henderson has shown the ability to offer some serious playmaking.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz Great chance to see potential 2023 top pick Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite against Cade Cunningham and a strong Team Barry squad. Great chance to see potential 2023 top pick Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite against Cade Cunningham and a strong Team Barry squad. https://t.co/pjp7c1m4TX

If Henderson can continue to develop his outside shot, he will have a serious chance to be one of the first players selected in the upcoming class.

Top NBA draft picks 2023: Where can Scoot Henderson land?

Scoot Henderson could be in the running for the top selection in the 2023 NBA Draft

While international prospect Victor Wembanyama could be selected number one, Scoot Henderson should also be in the conversation.

Plenty of teams will be eager to have the top pick. If they don't, Henderson could be a "consultation prize." The San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder could want to add Henderson.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



This agreement will be the richest shoe deal ever for a non-draft-eligible basketball player. Scoot Henderson, from the G League team “Ignite” is signing an endorsement with Puma, via @ShamsCharania This agreement will be the richest shoe deal ever for a non-draft-eligible basketball player. Scoot Henderson, from the G League team “Ignite” is signing an endorsement with Puma, via @ShamsCharania.This agreement will be the richest shoe deal ever for a non-draft-eligible basketball player. https://t.co/gZSglQHSUm

Henderson has the unique tools to be a serious candidate for the top pick. His explosiveness and speed in the open court are rare skills. The 18-year-old guard will also be playing against NBA-caliber competition for almost two years. No other prospect in this class will have the same experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott