South Florida Bulls vs Houston Cougars Prediction & Match Preview - February 28, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The Houston Cougars will take on the South Florida Bulls at the Fertitta Center for their final home game of the regular season.

The Houston Cougars have won two consecutive games and are the favorites coming into Saturday's matchup. In the two teams' first meeting this season, the Cougars won in convincing fashion 82-65.

Match Details

Fixture: South Florida Bulls vs Houston Cougars - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Sunday, February 28, 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, Texas

Houston Cougars Preview

The Houston Cougars are favorites heading into their matchup with the South Florida Bulls

The Houston Cougars maintained their impressive run of form at home with a dominating 81-57 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday. The Cougars have now extended their home winning streak to 23 games.

The key for the Houston Cougars' success this season is their defensive discipline. The Cougars are ranked in the top-five for defensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com, allowing just 88.4 points per 100 possessions. They have held opponents to under 60 points eleven times this season.

Key Player - Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes is the key player for the Houston Cougars. He was unstoppable in his previous game against Western Kentucky.

Grimes finished with a career-high 33 points and had a stretch in the first half where he scored 18 straight points.

Look for Grimes to carry over his career-best performance against the South Florida Bulls. He scored 29 points against them in their first meeting on February 10th.

Houston Cougars Predicted Lineup

F Justin Gorham, F Reggie Chaney, F DeJon Jarreau, G Quentin Grimes, G Marcus Sasser

South Florida Bulls Preview

The South Florida Bulls are coming off a loss to the Temple Owls 64-47. They are now sitting below .500 for the year with an 8-9 record.

The biggest issue for the Bulls this season has been their ability to score the basketball. They have just one player averaging over double-digit points and have a total team floor ratings of 44.9%, ranking them 239 out of the 347 Division 1 schools participating this season, via teamrankings.com.

This number is not expected to increase as they will be up against the lockdown defenses of their in-conference rivals, the Houston Cougars.

Key Player - David Collins

David Collins #11 is the key player for the South Florida Bulls

David Collins is the best player for the South Florida Bulls. He leads the team in three major statistical categories averaging 12.6 points, 3,5 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The senior guard will have to go toe-to-toe with Quentin Grimes if the South Florida Bulls are to have a chance at upsetting the Houston Cougars.

South Florida Bulls' Predicted Lineup

F Alexis Yetna, C Michael Durr, G David Collins, G Justin Brown, G Caleb Murphy

South Florida vs Houston Prediction

The Houston Cougars should not have any issues in their matchup against the South Florida Bulls.

The Cougars will be able to disrupt the offensive rhythm of the Bulls with their suffocating defense. They also have the best player on the court in Quentin Grimes.

Where to watch South Florida vs Houston

The game will be broadcast live through ESPN+.

