Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 17 

The Texas Longhorns will head north for a Big 12 battle with the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday.
The Longhorns are coming off back-to-back victories, improving to 7-4 in conference play this season. Meanwhile, the Sooners sit just above them in the standings, carrying a 8-4 conference record and occupying second spot in one of college basketball's most competitive conferences.
These teams had a great battle in their first meeting, with Oklahoma securing a one-point victory on the road. The Texas Longhorns will surely be looking for revenge on Wednesday, with the hopes of taking over the second spot in the Big 12 standings with a win.
Match Details
Fixture: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball
Date & Time: Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, TBD
Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma
College Basketball Bets Today: Texas Longhorns
vs Oklahoma Sooners Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under
The Texas Longhorns reached as high as 4th in the national rankings. However, they have lost some tough games and have fallen to their current 14th spot. The Longhorns are getting solid production out of their offense, shooting just under 45% as a team.
Following a clutch one-point victory in double overtime against West Virginia, the Oklahoma Sooners will be awaiting Texas with a great deal of momentum. The Sooners have won 7 of their last 8 games, making their way into the top 10 of the rankings.
Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns guards are leading the way offensively, combining for an average of 42 points per game. However, they begin to struggle when faced with equally talented offenses. With losses in each of their last three games against ranked opponents, the Longhorns will need to prove themselves as true contenders on Wednesday.
The Texas Longhorns players to watch out for on Wednesday are Matt Coleman and Andrew Jones.
Oklahoma Sooners
The Oklahoma Sooners offense has been led by guard Austin Reaves, who averages a team-leading 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. The 6'5" senior has been shooting with great efficiency, knocking down 46.7% of his shots from the field.
The Sooners' defense, which is averaging just 68 points allowed per game, will play a big factor in this matchup.
Oklahoma also have a home-court advantage, giving them a slight edge in this game.
Odds:
Texas Longhorns: + 1.5
Oklahoma Sooners: - 1.5
Moneyline:
Texas Longhorns: --
Oklahoma Sooners: --
Over/Under:
Over: 140.5 (-110)
Under: 140.5 (-110)
Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction
The Oklahoma Sooners will have to fight off a very fast-paced offense in Texas.
The Sooners have been solid on the defensive end, holding some of the best teams in college basketball to season lows. Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart will need a very strong gameplan to outlast this Oklahoma team.
I expect the under to hit in this game, as I can foresee a defensive battle emerging. Overall, I give the advantage to the Oklahoma Sooners on their home court.
ALSO READ: Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Match PreviewPublished 16 Feb 2021, 06:18 IST