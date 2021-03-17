Texas Southern Tigers vs Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Prediction & Match Preview - March 18, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Texas Southern Tigers will have a chance to make their ninth March Madness appearance in school history on Thursday. The Tigers will be playing for the 16th seed in the Eastern Bracket but will first have to take out the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

The Tigers finished in third place in the SWAC, boasting a 10-3 conference record. The Mountaineers, on the other hand, finished with a 12-10 overall record, making them the underdogs in this matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Southern Tigers vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers - March Madness 2021: First Four

Date & Time: Thursday, March 18th, 2021, 5:10 PM ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

Texas Southern Tigers Preview

The Texas Southern Tigers won the SWAC Tournament

Following a five-point victory in the SWAC championship game, the Texas Southern Tigers extended their winning streak to nine games. The Tigers had one of the biggest margins of victory in SWAC Tournament history, winning the title match by a whopping 19 points.

The Texas Southern Tigers have never won a game in the National Tournament but won their most recent play-in game in 2018. They will be hoping to create some magic against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers and get their shot at an upset against the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines.

Key Player - Michael Weathers

The Texas Southern Tigers' scoring leader Michael Weathers will have his number called on many occasions against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.

Weathers averaged 16.5 points and 3.6 assists per game this season, providing a spark for the Tigers offense when they needed it.

2020-21 SWAC Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Year



Michael Weathers Texas Southern ~ 16.2 pts gm ~2nd Steals ~ 3rd FG percentage pic.twitter.com/fTxozcsQrj — HBCU News & Sports (@HBCUSports1) March 9, 2021

The SWAC Newcomer of the Year has already earned recognition for his outstanding performance, but his job is not finished yet.

Michael Weathers could lead his Texas Southern Tigers to yet another bid into March Madness and perhaps to a massive first-round upset.

Texas Southern Tigers Predicted Lineup

F Joirdon Karl Nicholas, F John Walker III, F Justin Hopkins, G Jordan Gilliam, G Michael Weathers

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Preview

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers finished with a 12-10 overall record

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have appeared in the March Madness tournament five times, accumulating an overall record of 2-4. They finished three games behind the top spot in the conference but stunned the Bryant Bulldogs in the NEC title match to secure the bid.

The Mountaineers averaged a mere 63 points per game during the regular season but averaged 70 points per game in the conference tournament.

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers could be built for the postseason, but they will have to get past a very talented Texas Southern Tigers team to make the National Tournament.

Key Player - Damian Chong Qui

The Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have had to battle with injuries this season and lost a key producer, Jalen Gibbs, earlier this year.

5'8" junior Damian Chong Qui has answered the bell, however, taking leadership of this Mount St. Mary's offense and winning a conference title.

For everyone who doubted fourth-seeded @MountAthletics, Damian Chong Qui has a short message for y'all 👂 #NECchamps pic.twitter.com/mae8cjYhdI — Northeast Conference (@NECsports) March 10, 2021

Now, Damian Chong Qui will hope for another standout performance as he tries to lead his teammates to their first tournament appearance since 2017.

With an average of 15.1 points and 5.6 assists per game, Chong Qui could be a handful for the Texas Southern Tigers' defense.

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Predicted Lineup

F Malik Jefferson, F Mezie Offurum, F Nana Opoku, G Damian Chong Qui, G Josh Reaves

Texas Southern vs Mount St. Mary's Prediction

While the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers have put together quite the postseason run to reach this play-in game, they will be somewhat overmatched on Thursday.

The Texas Southern Tigers have had an outstanding season, averaging nearly 12 more points on offense per game. The Tigers should come out of the gates with a fast-paced offense and earn their way into the March Madness tournament.

Where to watch Texas Southern vs Mount St. Mary's

The game will be broadcast live on truTV.