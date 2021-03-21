Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Arkansas Razorbacks odds, lines & predictions: March Madness picks - March 21, 2021

The Arkansas Razorbacks, representing the third-seed in the South region of March Madness 2021, will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a second-round matchup. The Razorbacks took out Colgate in the opening round, earning their first tournament win since 2017. The Red Raiders outlasted Utah State in their first matchup, hoping to return to the national championship game for a second-straight season.

Match details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - March Madness 2021: Round of 32

Date & Time: Sunday, March 21st, 2021, 6:10 PM ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

_________________________________________________________________

March Madness 2021 bets: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Arkansas Razorbacks betting odds, lines, and over/under

Texas Tech Red Raiders walk off the court

This matchup between a six-seed and three-seed has a wild history, with the higher seed taking 58% (52-38) of the all-time battles. The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be hoping to break the trend, however, as they boast three wins over top-25 opponents this season.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will rely on their offensive threats to lead them to a Sweet Sixteen appearance, but defense will also play a huge factor. The Red Raiders have allowed just over 63 points per game this season, a whopping seven points lower than the Razorbacks' defense.

Advertisement

Texas Tech Red Raiders

The key players for the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sunday are Mac McClung and Marcus Santos-Silva. The guard/forward combo is averaging 24 points and nine rebounds per game this season, leading the Red Raiders on both ends of the floor.

Mac McClung in a 65-53 win vs. 11 seed Utah State : 16 points on 6-16 shooting, 3-6 from 3 & 3 rebounds in 30 minutes (NCAA Tournament debut) pic.twitter.com/Lj3E8FdzNa — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) March 19, 2021

McClung has scored as many as 30 points in a game this season and he could need a similar performance to keep pace with the sharpshooting Razorbacks. Santos Silva will be undersized against the Arkansas bigs, but a strong presence in the paint will be crucial for a victory on Sunday.

Arkansas Razorbacks

The key players for the Arkansas Razorbacks are J.D. Notae and Moses Moody, a backcourt duo that averaged over 30 points per game this season. Moody, a true freshman, led the Razorbacks with 17.2 points per game on 44% shooting.

Advertisement

"Everything is a competition. We're playing badminton... We got to win. We are throwing the football around? We got to win."



Moses Moody discusses @RazorbackMBB's competitiveness on and off the court. pic.twitter.com/BeSJONiBaQ — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 19, 2021

Notae has been a force on both ends of the floor, recording a team-high 32 steals in 29 games this year. The Razorbacks will need a strong showing on Sunday to take down the Red Raiders, but Moody and Notae should give them the spark they need.

Odds:

Texas Tech Red Raiders: -1 (-105)

Arkansas Razorbacks: +1 (-115)

Moneyline:

Texas Tech Red Raiders: -190

Arkansas Razorbacks: +160

Over/Under:

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

_________________________________________________________________

Texas Tech vs Arkansas prediction

The oddmakers seem to have this match nearly dead-even. The Arkansas Razorbacks are one-point underdogs despite representing higher seeds, but Moses Moody and co. seem prepared for the challenge. The big question will be the Razorbacks' defense and whether they can stop the onslaught of offense from the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This game has the makeup of a shootout, making 140.5 total points a very attainable over. Texas Tech will be challenged, but should be able to cover the one-point spread.