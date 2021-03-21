Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Arkansas Razorbacks Prediction & Match Preview - March 21, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Texas Tech Red Raiders cruised past the Utah State Aggies in the first round of March Madness 2021, leaving them with a highly-anticipated matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Red Raiders hold the 6th-seed in the South region, but they will be the underdog to the 3rd-seeded Razorbacks on Sunday. The winner of this game advances to the Sweet Sixteen, just four wins away from a national title.

Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Arkansas Razorbacks - March Madness 2021: Round of 32

Date & Time: Sunday, March 21st, 2021, 6:10 PM ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Texas Tech Red Raiders Preview

Texas Tech finished 6th in the Big 12 standings

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are on somewhat of a revenge tour after a heartbreaking overtime loss in the 2019 National Championship game. The Red Raiders have displayed inconsistencies this season, but their offense can keep pace with any team in college basketball.

Texas Tech averaged 73 points per game during the regular season, led by junior guard Mac McClung. The Red Raiders face a big challenge with the 3rd-seed Arkansas Razorbacks, but their offense could keep them in the game and pull off an upset victory.

Key Player - Mac McClung

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung caught fire in the first round against Utah State, hitting 50% of his three-point attempts and finishing with 16 points. McClung averaged a team-high 15.8 points per game this season, leading the way for the Red Raiders' success.

McClung will match up with Arkansas Razorbacks star Moses Moody, making their battle a potentially game-changing factor. The Texas Tech Red Raiders hope to return to the Final Four, but need some help from Mac McClung to get past the talented Razorbacks on Sunday.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Predicted Lineup

G Mac McClung, G Terrence Shannon Jr., G Kyler Edwards, F Marcus Santos-Silva, F Micah Peavy

Arkansas Razorbacks Preview

Colgate v Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks cruised past 14th-seeded Colgate in the first round of March Madness, earning their first trip to the second round since 2017. The Razorbacks have put together quite the season, carrying a 23-6 overall record into this matchup.

Arkansas features many talented players, but their backcourt has led the way to success. Star guards Moses Moody and J.D. Notae combined for 31 points per game this season, but they will need to stay hot to outlast the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Sunday.

Key Player - Moses Moody

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Moses Moody will have his number called multiple times on Sunday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The young guard filled into the Razorbacks offense nicely, averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game this season.

Moses Moody’s reaction to being told he is an All-American honorable mention: “When it comes down to it, the individual awards are all cool, but I’m here for the confetti.” — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) March 16, 2021

Moses Moody received a long list of individual accolades this season, including SEC Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Moody's matchup with Mac McClung will be the highlight reel, but the Arkansas Razorbacks need a full-team effort to advance against the Red Raiders.

Arkansas Razorbacks Predicted Lineup

F Jalen Tate, F Justin Smith, F Connor Vanover, G J.D. Notae, G Moses Moody

Texas Tech vs Arkansas Prediction

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be slight favorites in this matchup, but these high-powered offenses should battle until the final horn. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are proven competitors in March and have the talent to make another deep run in March Madness 2021.

The Razorbacks will count on production from their star guards, but the Texas Tech Red Raiders are my pick to move to the Sweet Sixteen.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs Arkansas

The game will be broadcast live on TNT.