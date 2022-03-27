"The question now for Villanova is Justin Moore's status moving forward" - NCAA insider on injury scare for the young star as he leaves Elite 8 matchup against Houston with injury

Justin Moore helped the Villanova Wildcats win their Elite Eight game against the Houston Cougars on Saturday, but the shooting guard suffered a terrible injury in the process.

The sport of college basketball is difficult, and March Madness is the toughest time of the year for players mentally and physically. Villanova and Moore found out how tough after an injury during the team's 50-44 win over Houston.

the Sports ON Tap @thesportsontap 🏽 Looked like Villanova’s Justin Moore just tore his Achilles. You could see his leg pop. This is tough. Hope it ends up being something less serious Looked like Villanova’s Justin Moore just tore his Achilles. You could see his leg pop. This is tough. Hope it ends up being something less serious 🙏🏽 https://t.co/V8y92IFjcL

The lower leg injury is difficult to watch. If the speculation is accurate, the injury will prevent him from playing in the Final Four on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana. For now, everyone can only question his status until there the school releases a medical update.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein



He is still on the bench seated after leaving the game late with an injury. Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Villanova Basketball. A Fortune 500 Company. Villanova Basketball. A Fortune 500 Company. The question now for Villanova is Justin Moore's status moving forward.He is still on the bench seated after leaving the game late with an injury. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s… The question now for Villanova is Justin Moore's status moving forward.He is still on the bench seated after leaving the game late with an injury. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s…

Moore suffered the injury in the final minute and was on crutches as the team received the South region championship trophy and cut down the nets. Moore was dribbling while being defended when he slipped and fell.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein



He is still on the bench seated after leaving the game late with an injury. The question now for Villanova is Justin Moore's status moving forward.He is still on the bench seated after leaving the game late with an injury. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s… The question now for Villanova is Justin Moore's status moving forward.He is still on the bench seated after leaving the game late with an injury. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s… Justin Moore has been diagnosed with a "lower leg injury". twitter.com/JonRothstein/s… Justin Moore has been diagnosed with a "lower leg injury". twitter.com/JonRothstein/s…

For a basketball player, a lower leg injury of any kind is problematic because it takes away the ability to make explosive movements, including jumping. After the game, concerns about Moore's status only increased as headed to the locker room.

Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello Justin Moore walking to the locker room on crutches. Justin Moore walking to the locker room on crutches.

At this stage of March Madness, any injury is serious, but Moore's injury is likely to end his season even if it is less severe. Regardless of the tournament, the hope is that Moore can have a clean recovery.

Villanova's status if Justin Moore is out.

With signs pointing toward Moore's injury being serious, the Wildcats need to regroup before the Final Four.

The Villanova Wildcats (30-7) are in the Final Four, but Justin Moore's injury could seriously impact the team's chances. Moore is one of the team's best players, averaging 15.0 points per game, and his injury leaves team in a difficult position.

While Collin Gillespie is Villanova's leader and Jermaine Samuels led the team's win against the Houston Cougars, Moore's presence is huge. For a team built on defense, the removal of any one player drastically changes how the team plays defense.

Now, every guard and potentially every player will have their role and rotations adjusted to accommodate. In the most important game of the season, someone will be asked to fill the starting point guard spot. Caleb Daniels is the likely candidate.

While Daniels and Villanova will do their best without Moore, it won't be easy.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Villanova Wildcats win without Justin Moore? Yes No 2 votes so far