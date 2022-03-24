"Gillespie is the head of the snake" - Juwan Howard talks strategy ahead of Michigan's much-anticipated Sweet 16 clash with Villanova

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are preparing for a Sweet 16 clash with the Villanova Wildcats, coach Jay Wright, and star point guard Collin Gillespie. After celebrating a big win over Tennessee, the Wolverines have momentum on their side but the Wildcats will provide a different challenge in the Sweet 16.

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have had a turbulent season but are now in the Sweet 16 against the Villanova Wildcats. During a recent appearance on "Jalen & Jacoby," Howard previewed the matchup against the Wildcats, especially Collin Gillespie.

"Gillespie is the head of the snake. This is the guy that gets the team going with his mental toughness, with his leadership, with his shooting, and also the way he's able to make plays for one another, probably for for his teammates so with that it's going to be a tough task for us."

The Wolverines have been one of the sleepers of March Madness but will not catch the Wildcats off guard, especially with everything Gillespie brings to the table.

The Wildcats' elite coach Jay Wright and elite point guard Collin Gillespie will look to spoil the Wolverines' magical run in the NCAA tournament, especially with their point guard's knowledge.

"Gillespie's a young man who's been in the program for a while, he knows the culture inside and out he probably can teach the team by his years and experience but also by his knowledge for the game."

Gillespie should be a top priority for Michigan, as his ability to take over a game as a scorer or passer could create problems. When Collin Gillespie gets hot, the Wildcats are among the most dangerous college basketball teams.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Collin Gillespie has scored the last 10 points for Villanova Collin Gillespie has scored the last 10 points for Villanova https://t.co/u3mP4iSYXg

Juwan Howard has good reason to be concerned about the Wildcats' star point guard and the rest of Villanova, but Michigan will not be an easy out for the Wildcats. The Wolverines have their own players that can challenge them in their Sweet 16 game.

Juwan Howard and Michigan's answer for Villanova and Collin Gillespie

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson will look to take over the game just like Villanova's Collin Gillespie.

Villanova's star will not be the only player on the floor with the ability to take over a game, as Michigan's Hunter Dickinson can do that as well, as was evidenced against Tennessee. Dickinson's start to the NCAA tournament is one of Michigan's best since his coach was in uniform.

Juwan Howard has brought the Wolverines together after a tough season on and off the court. They now believe they can upset the Wildcats in the Sweet 16 and reach the Elite 8 for the second consecutive year under Juwan Howard.

