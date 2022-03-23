“I was so nervous that I just went over to hug him” - Chris Webber on celebrating with Juwan Howard after Michigan’s win in the second round

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines' 76-68 win over Tennessee brought out strong emotions Saturday. While the fifth-ranked Volunteers experienced the agony of defeat, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard and Michigan fans and alumni experienced the joy of victory.

Webber, Howard's Fab Five teammate, was so overcome with emotion that it led to a great March Madness moment.

The Michigan Wolverines (19-14), seeded No. 11 in the South, entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the sleeper teams. Still, wins over No. 6 seed Colorado State (75-63) and then No. 3 Tennessee have the rest of college basketball taking notice.

Webber took the opportunity to go to Indianapolis, Indiana, to reunite with Howard. He spoke about the reunion and the celebration on "The Rich Eisen Show," saying:

"Juwan and I communicate all the time. We talk see each other. I love his family. His wife is wonderful. However, I haven't been there to support him, and so I was so nervous that I just went over to hug him and then, like, 'Let's go, you know.' And then he starts jumping and hugging, and my knee's hurting.

"So, I'm just trying to jump myself, but it was just a special moment, man. It was a true joy."

The coming together of two Michigan legends is a special moment for the program and for the men themselves. The celebratory embrace has been one of the most special moments of March Madness so far.

While the moment was special, Howard and the Wolverines, who were a bubble team, want to go further than the Sweet 16. They want to try to win the school's second national championship, and the next step is to win their Sweet 16 game.

Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet 16

Michigan's win over Tennessee has the Wolverines feeling joyful and confident.

The Michigan Wolverines find themselves with momentum going into the Sweet 16. They believe that they can keep their amazing NCAA Tournament run going. They'll have to continue to spring upsets to do so.

Michigan faces sixth-ranked Villanova (28-7), the No. 2 seed, on Thursday in San Antonio in a South regional semifinal. Arizona (33-3), seeded No. 1 and ranked second, and 15th-ranked Houston (31-5), the No. 5 seed, play in the other semifinal.

Michigan has experience and toughness that gives them an opportunity to win. The Villanova Wildcats and coach Jay Wright are among the nation's best teams and coaches and will be the best team the Wolverines have faced so far. Wright led Villanova to the national title in 2016 and 2018.

The current moment is special for the Wolverines, but they cannot get caught up in the moment and lose sight of the great goals that lie ahead. Players and coaches who have been there before will give Howard's Wolverines a real shot against Villanova.

