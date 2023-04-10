"TikTokers are doing better parodies": Angel Reese SNL skit slammed as unfunny and cringey 

Angel Reese has been one of the most popular basketball players over the past two weeks. The LSU star led her team to the national championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.

However, the young star has also been criticized a lot. Many fans criticized her for taunting Caitlin Clark during the national championship game, and she was criticized for her comments regarding the White House.

Due to all of this, "Saturday Night Live" had a special skit involving Angel Reese. However, many basketball fans did not like it at all and considered it unfunny.

Angel Reese's SNL skit wasn't funny at all, according to many basketball fans

The "Saturday Night Live" skit involving Angel Reese has received millions of views all over social media. The LSU Tigers superstar is played by Jessica Williams (Punkie Johnson), a 37-year-old stand-up comedian.

The skit involved the controversy Reese has been involved in, including the criticism she received for taunting Caitlin Clark. The comedian also made fun of some of the endorsements the basketball superstar could have due to her popularity.

However, many basketball fans were not impressed by the skit. Some even compared it to TikTok parodies, which are usually far from funny.

LaRue Robinson @laruerobinson @nbcsnl TikTokers are doing better parodies than SNL. What a world we live in now. @nbcsnl TikTokers are doing better parodies than SNL. What a world we live in now.

The SNL skit lasts for three minutes, yet some fans don't think that any part of it is funny.

Many fans criticized "Saturday Night Live" for making this skit.

While Reese may have gone too far with some of her comments, the skit was definitely uncalled for.

Rob Spencer @BroadwayRob79 @nbcsnl I literally found not 1 second of that even close to funny. And I don’t have any problem with what Angel Reese did. I’m just talking about this weekend update hit and the lack of funny on SNL these days. @nbcsnl I literally found not 1 second of that even close to funny. And I don’t have any problem with what Angel Reese did. I’m just talking about this weekend update hit and the lack of funny on SNL these days.

Some social media users even believe that the skit includes racial stereotypes.

Jrtheth3rd @JrTheTh3rd_ @nbcsnl Of course they hire us to embarrass us. Stereotypical racism @nbcsnl Of course they hire us to embarrass us. Stereotypical racism

Whether the skit was funny or not, the basketball star made it on "Saturday Night Live," which is a huge thing for many people. However, this comes as no surprise considering how much media attention Reese has received over the past few weeks.

Not only was the SNL skit unfunny, but it was also cringy, according to several Twitter users.

Duckel @Dano_920 @nbcsnl Let me know when yall decide to be funny again.. it's been a minute @nbcsnl Let me know when yall decide to be funny again.. it's been a minute

Some of them believe that the skit should have never been released.

Winning the national championship is one of the biggest achievements for basketball players. However, Reese has made so many headlines that many fans can't wait for her to become less relevant.

DTashe @DTashe @nbcsnl I can’t wait to never hear about Angel Reese ever again @nbcsnl I can’t wait to never hear about Angel Reese ever again

Whether people like Reese or not, the fact is that she's become one of the most recognizable athletes lately. Despite all the hate she's received, there is no doubt that she's very talented, which is what she showed during the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-3 forward has a bright future ahead of her and it will be interesting to follow her career and watch her reach new heights.

