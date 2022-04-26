Top 5 NCAA players who didn't declare for 2022 NBA draft

With the deadline to declare for the 2022 NBA draft passing at 11:59 EST on April 24, the picture of which NCAA players will enter the draft is clearer.

While there are a few players about whom clarification about their draft status is still needed, nearly all noteworthy players have decided.

The vast majority of notable players are entering the 2022 NBA draft or at least starting the process with the potential to change their minds and return.

Still, a few great players have decided to stay in college without testing the draft waters.

The definitive top NBA prospects are all going pro, but some players had the potential to be late-first or second-round picks returning for another season.

Another year of college basketball could be precisely what these prospects need to solidify themselves for the 2023 draft.

The Michigan Wolverines' Hunter Dickinson and Auburn Tigers' Allen Flanigan are noteworthy players returning, but there are questions about their NBA potential.

No. 5: Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech

Kevin Obanor was a key contributor to one of the elite defenses in college basketball.

After a standout March Madness appearance for the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Kevin Obanor decided to return for his senior season.

Texas Tech's standout center has been a double-double machine as a Red Raider and an Oral Roberts Golden Eagle.

His double-doubles were game-changing on a defense that was college basketball's best last season.

While Texas Tech will see some roster turnover, Obanor's return will keep them among the contenders in the Big 12.

Obanor was in contention for a late second-round draft pick last year. He will return to try to put another strong season and add to his draft stock next year.

No. 4: Zach Edey, Purdue

Zach Edey is a monster at the center but will return for another year of college basketball.

Zach Edey will return to the Purdue Boilermakers after a strong season. He was the second-team All-Big Ten center behind potential first-round pick Kofi Cockburn.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Zach Edey is returning to Purdue next season, per his Twitter page.



Significant Big Ten News. Zach Edey is returning to Purdue next season, per his Twitter page.Significant Big Ten News.

One of the largest players in college basketball at 7-foot-4 and 295 pounds, he would have drawn some interest at the NBA level. But the Boilermakers' giant will benefit from some refinement.

Edey will also need to prove that he can better handle the athleticism of college players before trying his hands at the professional level. He was often on the sidelines because his size would limit his ability to contribute against smaller, faster lineups.

Still, there is a reason why the Purdue star was one of the best players in the conference with the most teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Size is something teams cannot teach, and Edey will get the opportunity to prove that his size is still an asset before making a transition to the NBA.

No. 3: Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was a star for the UCLA Bruins but will return for one more season.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been a key contributor for the UCLA Bruins who has turned into a star at small forward over the past two seasons.

NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB



Jaime Jaquez Jr. is returning for his senior year at UCLA. Back with the Bruins!Jaime Jaquez Jr. is returning for his senior year at UCLA. Back with the Bruins! 👏Jaime Jaquez Jr. is returning for his senior year at UCLA. https://t.co/ijiv1gsV2T

UCLA will benefit from Jaquez returning as his style fits with whatever the Bruins will do after the loss of his running mate, Johnny Juzang, to the NBA.

Jaquez plays with an old-school mentality and ability that would help him fit with most NBA rosters. But he has the potential to be more than just a rotational player.

Jaquez could have entered the draft and been a contender for a late first-round pick, but his injuries last season would have been a concern for NBA teams.

If Jaquez can show he is 100% and not a player with injury concerns, he could solidify himself as a first-round pick.

No. 2: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe is coming off a Naismith Player of the Year season.

Despite winning the Naismith Player of the Year, Wooden Award,and several others, Oscar Tshiebwe will return to the Kentucky Wildcats.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe is returning to Kentucky for another season, he announced on SportsCenter. Breaking: Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe is returning to Kentucky for another season, he announced on SportsCenter. https://t.co/7EOIQf2uvf

While Tshiebwe had one of the most dominant recent college seasons, there wasn't a significant push for him to enter the draft.

Tshiebwe is elite at rebounding and physicality, but he is undersized for an NBA center and lacks the skillset to play a different role for an NBA team. Another year in college will help him refine his skills to become more of an NBA prospect.

Still, Tshiebwe will be a player to watch next season. Tshiebwe will try to avenge his team's March Madness loss to Saint Peter's in the NCAA Tournament.

Another strong season, and he could go from a player with the potential to make an NBA roster to being a player to watch in the 2023 draft.

No. 1: Caleb Love, North Carolina

Caleb Love was one of the breakout stars of the NCAA Tournament but will return for one more year.

Caleb Love was one of the top players in the NCAA Tournament and almost led the North Carolina Tar Heels to a national championship.

Love could have been a late first-round pick, but his return will make the Tar Heels one of the favorites to win the national championship in 2023.

CBS Sports CBB @CBSSportsCBB With Caleb Love announcing his return, North Carolina will bring back four starters from the National Championship game.



• Armando Bacot

• R.J. Davis

• Leaky Black

• Love With Caleb Love announcing his return, North Carolina will bring back four starters from the National Championship game. • Armando Bacot • R.J. Davis • Leaky Black • Love https://t.co/ohKTy6iEb7

His decision will complete the core of one of college basketball's best teams. His development as a scorer in the tournament will help the Tar Heels replace the loss of Brady Manek.

The NBA will always value shooting, and Love proved himself to be an elite shooter during the tournament. Love will be drafted next season, but an extra year at UNC will help cement his status.

Love will look to prove that the version of himself from the NCAA tournament is his average level rather than the level that shows up every once in a while.

If Love can be more consistent, he could emerge as a lottery pick in 2023 rather than a borderline first-round pick. Next season will be huge for Love.

