UCLA Bruins vs BYU Cougars Prediction & Match Preview - March 20, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The BYU Cougars enter March Madness 2021 as the 6th seed in the East Region, matching up against the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins.

The Cougars finished in second place in the WCC, behind the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs, and took second place in the conference tournament as well.

The Bruins, on the other hand, outlasted Michigan State in the First Four to earn this 11th seed, giving them a tough first-round matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: BYU Cougars vs. UCLA Bruins - March Madness 2021

Date & Time: Saturday, March 20th, 2021, 9:40 PM ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Brigham Young Cougars Preview

The BYU Cougars have not won their first-round matchup since 2011

The BYU Cougars are making their first March Madness appearance in six years after putting together a very solid season in the WCC. They have many dangerous shooters and a defense to match, but they will need it all working on Saturday night.

The Cougars have not made the Elite Eight since 1981 and have never made a Final Four appearance. This year's BYU Cougars are senior-heavy with many different offensive threats and should have the edge in this first-round matchup of March Madness 2021.

Key Player - Alex Barcello

BYU Cougars guard Alex Barcello will need to provide the spark on offense against the UCLA Bruins.

The senior led the Cougars' offense with 15.9 points and 4.5 assists per game during the regular season, helping BYU to a strong 20-6 record.

When Alex Barcello was deciding where to continue his college career after leaving Arizona, it came down to BYU and Butler.



AB will now continue his senior season at BYU in the NCAA tournament, on Butler's home floor. — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) March 15, 2021

The transfer from Arizona has fitted into the BYU Cougars offense nicely, providing a deep threat with his 48.6% three-point percentage.

If Barcello can keep his production at a high level, the BYU Cougars should take down UCLA and advance to the Round of 32.

BYU Cougars Predicted Lineup

F Kolby Lee, F Matt Haarms, G Connor Harding, G Alex Barcello, G Brandon Averette

UCLA Bruins Preview

The UCLA Bruins finished in fourth place of the PAC 12

The UCLA Bruins enter the tournament as the 11th seed after their 4th-place finish in the PAC-12. They carry an impressive 18-9 overall record into this matchup but are averaging just over 72 points per game.

The Bruins defense has stepped up, however, allowing just 68.6 points per game to keep themselves competitive.

The UCLA Bruins will need a big night on offense to keep pace with this talented BYU Cougars group, but their focus will be on minimizing their opponent's scoring from the defensive end.

Key Player - Jaime Jaquez Jr.

UCLA Bruins sophomore guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. has already shone in the spotlight once, recording a game-high 27 points in their latest victory to secure their spot in March Madness 2021.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. CLUTCH AND-1 😨



THIS GAME. pic.twitter.com/8WCccYXxxe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2021

Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with six rebounds per game, but his scoring was on display with the season on the line.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. will certainly be called upon once again for a big night of production to counter the sharpshooters of BYU.

UCLA Bruins Predicted Lineup

F Cody Riley, G Jules Bernard, G Tyger Campbell, G Jamie Jaquez Jr., G Johnny Juzang

BYU vs UCLA Prediction

The BYU Cougars enter this matchup as the higher seed, but it seems to be a relatively evenly-matched battle.

The UCLA Bruins had a strong season in a competitive PAC-12 conference and could make some noise in this tournament. The Cougars are more than ready for the challenge, however, and should overwhelm the Bruins with offense.

The edge goes to the 6th-seed BYU Cougars, provided that they maintain their great offensive form.

Where to watch BYU vs UCLA

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.