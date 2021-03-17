UCLA Bruins vs Michigan State Spartans Prediction & Match Preview - March 18, 2021 | March Madness 2021

The Michigan State Spartans will start their March Madness with a play-in game against UCLA Bruins on Thursday for a spot in the Eastern region of the bracket.

The Michigan State Spartans face a win-or-go-home scenario against UCLA Bruins. The two teams will be playing for the 11th seed in the East and a meeting with the 6th-seeded BYU Cougars.

Match Details

Fixture: Michigan State Spartans vs UCLA Bruins - March Madness 2021: First Four.

Date & Time: Thursday, March 18th, 2021, 9:57 PM ET.

Venue: Mackey Arena, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michigan State Spartans Preview

Michigan vs Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans have one more stop before the first round of March Madness after finishing in eighth place in the Big Ten during the regular season. The Michigan State Spartans have had an up-and-down campaign, but their roster is full of talent.

They have had five victories against ranked opponents during the regular season, showing signs of a top-tier offense at times. The Michigan State Spartans have had their struggles, but should hold the upper hand against UCLA Bruins after surviving a grueling battle for the Big Ten.

Key Player - Aaron Henry

The most consistent contributor for the Michigan State Spartans offense this season has been Aaron Henry. The junior forward averaged a team-high 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Aaron Henry punched it in 😯 pic.twitter.com/bAMQA7YqNI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 5, 2021

At 6' 6", Henry has utilized his size for success in the paint, knocking down 44% of his field-goal attempts this season. The Michigan State Spartans can be very dangerous when they are hot, but they will need Aaron Henry to lead the way on Thursday against the UCLA Bruins.

Michigan State Spartans Predicted Lineup

F Julius Marble II, F Aaron Henry, F Malik Hall, G Rocket Watts, G Joshua Langford

UCLA Bruins Preview

The UCLA Bruins finished with a 17-9 overall record

The UCLA Bruins put together a solid regular season, finishing in fourth place in the PAC-12 and earning a shot at an 11th-seed in the National Tournament. The Bruins, who closed out their season with four straight losses, will hope to turn their momentum around on Thursday.

The Bruins' offense averaged 73 points per game, including six players averaging double-digit points per game. The UCLA Bruins reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2017 but will have to take care of the Michigan State Spartans to make the dance.

Key Player - Johnny Juzang

With sporadic explosions of scoring throughout the season, Johnny Juzang could be a huge factor for the UCLA Bruins on Thursday. Juzang has tallied as many as 32 points in a single game this season, also collecting four games with 25 or more points.

The sophomore guard leads the Bruins with 14.5 points per game, but his team will need all hands on deck to send Michigan State home. If Johnny Juzang can find the hot hand, the UCLA Bruins could find themselves right in the middle of March Madness.

UCLA Bruins Predicted Lineup

F Cody Riley, G Jules Bernard, G Tyger Campbell, G Jamie Jaquez Jr., G Johnny Juzang.

Michigan State vs UCLA Prediction

This fight for an 11th-seed should provide a great preview of the upcoming entertainment of the March Madness tournament.

The Michigan State Spartans have had impressive victories over Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State this season but have also suffered some bad beats.

Meanwhile, the UCLA Bruins were eliminated from the PAC-12 tournament in a first-round heartbreaker against the Oregon State Beavers. The Bruins can be very dangerous, but the Michigan State Spartans should have the edge in this game.

Where to watch Michigan State vs UCLA?

The game will be broadcast live on TBS.