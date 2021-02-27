Villanova Wildcats vs Butler Bulldogs Prediction & Match Preview - February 28, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

Big East Leaders Villanova Wildcats will take on the Butler Bulldogs at noon on Sunday at the Hinkle Fieldhouse.

In their first meeting this season, the Butler Bulldogs won in blowout fashion by a scoreline of 85-66. Coach Jay Wright and his side will be looking to take care of business once again, ensuring they head into their upcoming rematch against the Creighton Bluejays on a high note.

Match Details

Fixture: Villanova Wildcats vs Butler Bulldogs - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date and Time: Sunday, February 28, 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Villanova Wildcats Preview

The Villanova Wildcats are coming off a dominant 81-58 victory over St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday night that saw them move to 15-3 on the year.

The Wildcats have been excellent at taking care of the ball this season. They only turn the ball over on 13.6% of their possessions, which, according to teamrankings.com, is the third-lowest turnover percentage in college basketball this season.

On top of that, Jay Wright and his men are dominating defensively. This season they have held opponents to just 67.7 points per game. In their match against Butler earlier this season, on December 16, they allowed only 66 points and forced 15 turnovers.

Key Player - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl #24 and Justin Moore #5 of the Villanova Wildcats

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is averaging 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds on 49.5% this season. He is regarded as one of the top players in college basketball since he decided to return to the Villanova Wildcats for his sophomore season.

Robinson-Earl's ability to dominate in the paint and knock down jumpers from mid-range will cause a huge match-up issue for the Butler Bulldogs.

Villanova Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Jermaine Samuels, G Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, G Caleb Daniels, G Collin Gillespie, G Justin Moore

Butler Bulldogs Preview

The Butler Bulldogs have struggled this season and sit in 8th place on the Big East standings with a 7-11 conference record. However, they are coming off a 61-52 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates on Wednesday night, where they had everything clicking defensively.

Strong Defensive Effort Leads to 61-52 Win Over Seton Hall



QUICK RECAP: https://t.co/mGEC5LBos1 pic.twitter.com/NISApF08f7 — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) February 25, 2021

They held the Pirates to their lowest points total of the season and allowed just six three-pointers on 27 attempts.

However, they still gave up 16 turnovers, a number they will not be able to get away with against the Villanova Wildcats come this weekend.

Key Player - Chuck Harris

Chuck Harris #3 of the Butler Bulldogs

Over the last three games, Chuck Harris has scored or assisted on 45% of Butler's points, increasing his season average in points to 11.6 per game. He will need to continue his recent form if the Butler Bulldogs are to upset the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday.

Butler Bulldogs' Predicted Lineup

F Christian David, F Byrce Golden, G Jair Bolden, G Chuck Harris, G Myles Tate

Villanova vs Butler Prediction

Expect the Villanova Wildcats to earn the regular-season sweep over the Bulter Bulldogs on Sunday. The Wildcats defense will be too much of an issue for the Bulldogs, who are 0-9 this season when they score under 60 points.

Where to watch Villanova vs Butler

The game will be broadcast live on CBS.

