Watch: An injured, crying Justin Moore gets consoled by teammates, is later seen leaving on crutches as Villanova beats Houston to reach Final 4 in March Madness

The Villanova Wildcats beat the Houston Cougars 50-44 to reach the Final Four, but shooting guard Justin Moore was injured in the final minute and left on crutches.

In a March Madness with limited injuries, one of the worst may have come near the end, as Moore suffered an injury that looked serious.

While the injury does not look good, there was a special moment for the team when the game ended. Moore's teammates went to console him as they came off the floor.

#MarchMadness @NovaMBB Justin Moore’s teammates immediately ran over to console him after exiting the game in the final seconds Justin Moore’s teammates immediately ran over to console him after exiting the game in the final seconds 🙏#MarchMadness @NovaMBB https://t.co/47QecgXppI

While his injury may limit Moore rule him out for the Final Four, his teammates still care for him.

No. 2 seed Villanova (30-7) has proven to be one of college basketball's best teams by reaching the Final Four, but moments like this transcend basketball.

A bit of good news for Moore is that he was able to leave the floor on his power.

While his ability to walk off the floor does not mean his injury is less severe, it is better than him not being able to walk.

How does Villanova regroup without, potentially, Justin Moore?

Despite Moore's injury, Villanova won the South region and will look to keep winning without him.

The Wildcats held on to win the South region without their starting shooting guard in the final minute. Now, they will have to figure out their game strategy without Justin Moore, who averages 15.0 points per game.

Villanova will play the winner of Sunday's Kansas-Miami game on Saturday in New Orleans.

There is a belief by some that the next great coach once Duke's Mike Krzyzewski retires at season's end is Villanova's Jay Wright. In difficult times, great coaches and great leaders find a way to make the most of the situation.

Wright has been one of the most successful coaches over the past few years, and he will look to continue that in the Final Four.

Villanova won the 2016 and 2018 national championships and has made its third Final Four in the last six NCAA Tournaments.

Jay Wright has led the Wildcats to four Final Fours in the last 13 NCAA Tournaments. Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Villanova Basketball. A Fortune 500 Company. Villanova Basketball. A Fortune 500 Company. Villanova is now 20-3 in the last six NCAA Tournaments.Jay Wright has led the Wildcats to four Final Fours in the last 13 NCAA Tournaments. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s… Villanova is now 20-3 in the last six NCAA Tournaments.Jay Wright has led the Wildcats to four Final Fours in the last 13 NCAA Tournaments. twitter.com/JonRothstein/s…

Wright's coaching adjustments will be crucial for Villanova in the Final Four. Another element will be how the players respond without their teammate Justin Moore.

Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Davis will all need to step up their games. Now, they are no longer just playing for themselves. they are playing for Moore.

