Coach Hubert Davis and the UNC Tar Heels are in the national championship game after upsetting Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the Final Four.

Caleb Love led the way with 28 points, none bigger than his 3-pointer for a 78-74 lead with 25 seconds remaining, on Saturday in New Orleans.

March Madness is full of significant moments every year, but this North Carolina and Duke game was extra meaningful. It was the first NCAA Tournament meeting in the rivalry's history, and it turned out to be the final game in Mike Krzyzewski's legendary career.

Unranked UNC (29-9) is on to the national championship game against the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (33-6) on Monday night in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kansas is the No. 1 seed from the Midwest, while UNC is the No. 8 seed from the East.

Love had another spectacular performance, including his dagger 3-pointer after Duke's Mark Williams missed a pair of free throws.

Love, who had an 0-for-4 start, was devastating at the finish. He followed his clutch long-range shot with three free throws.

For the Tar Heels, the win is already epic, regardless of the result of the national championship game, because it sends Coach K into retirement. In one of the most significant moments in the UNC-Duke rivalry, North Carolina claimed the biggest win.

At this stage in March Madness, star players need to make spectacular plays, and Caleb Love came through. His elite performance is the main reason why Coach K's career is now over. He was also crucial to UNC's 94-81 win over the Blue Devils in Krzyzewski's last home game, scoring 22 points.

In two of Krzyzewski's last three losses of his career, the Tar Heels played spoiler to the Hall of Fame coach.

While Coach K and Duke deal with the loss, the Tar Heels will turn their attention to the Kansas Jayhawks and a potential national championship.

For UNC's Hubert Davis, a win would make him the first coach to win a national championship in his first entire season. If his team is going to pull off the win against Kansas, Love and his teammates will need to deliver another performance on the same level as Saturday night's.

