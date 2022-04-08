RJ Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels did not finish the way they wanted to after losing the national championship game 72-69 to the Kansas Jayhawks. Nevertheless, Davis is happy for the memories.

March Madness ends in a disappointment for all but one team since there can only be one champion. Still, many teams and players become better through their experience.

UNC and first-year coach Hubert Davis exceeded expectations, which allowed the team to experience a much deeper postseason run. The Tar Heels (29-10) were 12-6 in January and sqaurely on the bubble. They tried to become the second No. 8 seed to win the title.

Villanova, a No. 8 seed in 1985, still stands as the lowest seed to ever win the tournament. The Wildcats' 66-64 win over Georgetown in the championship game sealed a run that included wins over two No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds. Villanova entered the tournament with a 19-10 record.

Davis, the starting point guard, was one of the Tar Heels who got to experience the run. He took the opportunity to learn.

"We made it this far for a reason," Davis said. "This team was special, and I'm glad to make memories that we'll all talk about and cherish forever."

For a team that was able to exceed expectations and reach the national championship game, there must be a certain level of specialness.

Factor in two wins over Duke along the way, including denying Mike Krzyzewski in his retirement tour, and there is plenty to remember.

A large part of the success was the level that Davis had the team playing at the end of the season.

Coach Hubert Davis' impact on RJ Davis and North Carolina

Coach Hubert Davis had the Tar Heels on the brink of a national championship.

First-year coaches can succeed in the regular season and March Madness. But North Carolina's Hubert Davis is the fourth to reach the national championship game.

Only one first-year coach has ever won a national championship: Michigan interim coach Steve Fisher in 1989, who led a No. 3 seed with Glen Rice as its star. (Rice was the No. 4 pick in the 1989 NBA draft.)

Davis' leadership was vital to RJ Davis and his teammates playing their best basketball at the end of the season. He was rewarded for his coaching prowess during the announcement of the National Sports Media Association's awards.

Davis had RJ Davis and North Carolina in a position to win a national championship before No. 1 seed Kansas completed its historic comeback.

Davis will be a large part of the memories that RJ Davis and his teammates made during their March Madness run.

