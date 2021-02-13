West Virginia Mountaineers vs Oklahoma Sooners Odds & Predictions: College Basketball picks for Feb 13

On a jam-packed college basketball Saturday, one game that stands out more than the others, West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners. It is a top-15 Big 12 matchup, featuring some of the best talent in the nation.

The Mountaineers have won five of their last six appearances and are currently second in the conference standings at 7-3. The Sooners are right behind them in third place with a 7-4 record in conference play and have won three of their last four games against ranked opponents.

Here, we will take a look at the two teams' statistics and trends to examine the best college basketball bets for Saturday's matchup.

Match Details

Fixture: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma Sooners - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Saturday, February 13th, 1 PM ET

Venue: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

College Basketball Bets Today: West Virginia Mountaineers vs Oklahoma Sooners Betting Odds, Lines, and over/under

Forward Derek Culver #1 of the West Virginia Mountaineers

The Oklahoma Sooners currently control the historical record between their in-conference rivals, with 13 wins and 9 losses, and knocked off the West Virginia Mountaineers earlier in the season with a 75-71 victory at home.

However, the Mountaineers are not the same team this time around. When they played on January 2nd, it was just days before their highest-rated prospect, Oscar Tshiebwe, decided to leave the team, so their roster was in flux.

Since the loss, West Virginia has a 6-2 record. During that eight-game stretch, they have averaged 80.4 points per game and have given up just 74.3.

The player to watch for the West Virginia Mountaineers is Miles McBride. The sophomore guard is one of the country's purest scorers, averaging 16.2 points on 44.7% shooting. In his last two games, he has scored a combined 51 points.

Another player who will influence the Mountaineers' success is Taz Sherman. He is currently sidelined with a groin injury and his status is uncertain heading into the game against the Oklahoma Sooners.

If Sherman is unable to play, it will be a significant loss for the Mountaineers on the offensive end of the floor. He is averaging 13.1 points this season and scored 19 points in the first matchup against the Sooners.

Bob Huggins has just announced that guard Taz Sherman will be a game time decision against Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/aOqFpZFrTo — Gold and Blue Nation (@GoldAndBlueNtn) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the Sooners have also looked solid since defeating West Virginia in their first matchup this season. Averaging 70 points and giving up 63.6, and going 6-3 since 2nd January.

The X-factor for the Oklahoma Sooners is Austin Reaves. He leads the team in every major statistical category with 15.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. If this game is to reach the over, it will be dependent on whether Reaves can produce over his typical scoring average.

Odds:

Oklahoma Sooners: +3.5 (-115)

West Virginia Mountaineers: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline:

Oklahoma Sooners: --

West Virginia Mountaineers: --

Over/Under:

Over: 144 (-115)

Under: 144 (-105)

Oklahoma vs West Virginia Prediction

The best bet would be to take the West Virginia Mountaineers at -3.5 and the under. Expect the game to be a classic blue-collar college basketball game where teams are locked in on defense and use most of the shot clock during each possession.

The Mountaineers will be able to pull ahead late off the back of Miles McBride and have already shown they can match Taz Sherman's production with other players on the roster if he is unable to go.

