What is Cam Whitmore’s draft projection? Exploring 6’7” forward’s chances to make it into NBA

With the college basketball season over, top players across the nation are forced to make their decisions on their next steps. While the growth in NIL deals and off-court opportunities have made college a more appealing long-term spot for players, the NBA is still the ultimate goal for most.

Villanova standout Cam Whitmore is set to take his leap of faith as he has declared for the NBA draft after one college season. Whitmore announced his decision with The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Villanova University freshman Cam Whitmore – a projected top 10 pick – tells me he is entering the 2023 NBA Draft. Our sitdown: Villanova University freshman Cam Whitmore – a projected top 10 pick – tells me he is entering the 2023 NBA Draft. Our sitdown: https://t.co/mldqW0mRCi

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cam Whitmore's NBA draft projection

This should not go as a major surprise as Whitmore entered the season as an expected one-and-done. The 6-foot-7 forward was ranked as the 22nd recruit in the country coming out of high school.

In his lone season at Villanova, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He also shot 34.3% on 3-point attempts while launching 4.2 long-range attempts per game.

The Wildcats underperformed this season, going just 17-17 and missing the NCAA Tournament; however, this was through no fault of Whitmore. It was the first season for the program since Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retired, so there was plenty of change that occurred.

Whitmore possesses eye-popping athleticism and is effective on and off the ball. He is equally as dangerous attacking the rim and rising up to finish around (or on top of) opponents as well as spacing the floor and being prepared for catch-and-shoot looks.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Cam Whitmore showing his bounce with this phenomenal putback dunk. The 6'7 Villanova-bound wing is averaging more than a point per minute at the FIBA Americas U18s. Has looked like a top-10 pick. USA cruising up 48-23 on Argentina at halftime. Will play Brazil tomorrow. Cam Whitmore showing his bounce with this phenomenal putback dunk. The 6'7 Villanova-bound wing is averaging more than a point per minute at the FIBA Americas U18s. Has looked like a top-10 pick. USA cruising up 48-23 on Argentina at halftime. Will play Brazil tomorrow. https://t.co/OYnBwlVWmR

He is widely regarded as a lottery pick, with most expecting him to hear his name within the top 10. The 18-year-old has advanced body control and is not afraid to capitalize on mismatches with his size. He is a solid ball-handler and also a positive rebounder.

The May 16 NBA draft lottery will impact Cam Whitmore's landing spot in a major way. He is a perfect fit for the modern league due to his versatility and the premium that has been put on big wings and perimeter players.

With Whitmore already showing signs of a positive defender, elite athlete and intriguing offensive skillset, there will be plenty of teams ready to make him a key part of their long-term future.

Poll : 0 votes