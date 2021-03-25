Who is favored to win March Madness 2021?

March Madness 2021 has already delivered countless battles and upsets, but the field is down to just 16. The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears are the only remaining top seeds in the tournament, leaving the potential for an underdog to take the crown this season.

With the Sweet Sixteen upon us, many teams present a legitimate threat to the title. The 15th-seeded Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have taken the tournament by storm, winning their first two games and becoming just the second 15th seed to ever reach the Sweet Sixteen. The Golden Eagles will hope to ride their wave of momentum all the way to the promised land, but there are some fierce competitors along the way.

Favorites to win March Madness 2021

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have reached the Sweet Sixteen six straight times

College basketball can be very unpredictable, with wild, high-scoring shootouts being followed by defensive battles. With just 16 teams remaining, each group is beginning to see the finish line. The excitement will rise with the stakes moving forward, but there are a few favorites to take the title.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have not shown any signs of weakness thus far, carrying a perfect 28-0 record into their matchup with the 5th-seeded Creighton Bluejays. The Bulldogs have never won a national championship, falling just short in 2017 as the runners-up.

March Madness will test teams' depth, stamina and heart, but the Gonzaga Bulldogs seem to have it all. With an NCAA-leading 92.2 points per game, the Bulldogs can punish teams from all parts of the floor.

That winning feeling 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6vtv09ihUS — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 22, 2021

The final top seed in March Madness, the Baylor Bears, will match up with three-time NCAA champion Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen, where they will be tested on both ends of the floor.

The Bears are led by their backcourt duo of Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, who average a combined 33 points and 6.5 assists per game. If they are able to advance to the Elite Eight, they will play the winner of the matchup between 3-seed Arkansas and 15-seed Oral Roberts.

Advertisement

Many college basketball experts consider the Alabama Crimson Tide to be the favorites to win March Madness. The Tide finished the season with a 16-2 overall record, winning the SEC Tournament and bringing an 8-game winning streak into the Sweet Sixteen.

The Crimson Tide offense is led by sophomore guard Jalen Shackelford, who averages 14.4 points per game on 42% shooting.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on the 11th-seeded UCLA Bruins in the Sweet Sixteen, a game in which they are the heavy favorites.

March Madness will always deliver upsets, but through all the pandemonium remains some very strong teams. The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears are the favorites for now, but this tournament always finds a way to surprise us.